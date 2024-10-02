Libby Tisler Releases Debut EP 'Hopping Dimensions'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Nashville indie-pop artist Libby Tisler unveils her debut six-track EP, Hopping Dimensions, a vibrant celebration of dreams transformed into musical inspiration, perfectly timed just after World Dream Day on September 25. Describing Hopping Dimensions as a “coming of age story,” Libby begins from a low point in life, illustrating the struggle to emerge from darkness, learn how to cope, let go, and find joy in change.

Garnering early praise from Music Connection Magazine — who compared lead single “End of an Era” to Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well” and described her sound as “one that is very much of the ‘now’” — Hopping Dimensions perfectly encapsulates Libby’s songwriting prowess and creative outlook on the every day moments in life.

“It almost feels like things are too good to possibly be in the same dimension as when things were bad — it feels like you literally hopped dimensions,” Libby explains. “The song ‘Hopping Dimensions,’ which I centered the EP around, actually originated from a dream I had where it felt so real and I wondered if I had actually hopped dimensions in my sleep.” The project’s origin is channeled through pensive lyrics and starry-eyed vocals. With melodious acoustic guitars, rich background vocals, and deliberate instrumentation, Libby’s main focus will always be the story before her, with the understanding that each listener will extract something different from her writing.

To coincide with the release, Libby unveiled a lyric video for the title track “Hopping Dimensions.” The video brings her words to life, featuring scenes of a crescent moon overlooking the field where Libby is contemplating all the possibilities that might exist if our dreams became a reality.

Libby’s most recent single “Visine” (released September 4) radiates with optimism, a love song that captures her hopeful outlook on future romances. Libby elaborates, “I can’t see far distances well, so I loved the idea of writing a song about eyes and not seeing the amazing things that were coming, and now having everything be so clear.” With a unique perspective on life, Libby leverages her keen attention to detail to create poignant melodies and joyful rhythms that reflect the ebbs and flows of life.

The third single off the project, “Age of Reason,” (released August 7) delves into themes of personal growth and self-discovery, with lyrics that capture the nuances of change and the path to healing. The song’s lively and engaging sound is driven by upbeat acoustics and percussion, creating a captivating listening experience that complements Libby’s reflective words. “This song is all about entering a new way of being, letting go of things, and welcoming new ways of thinking, living, and feeling that truly make me happy,” Libby shares. “It was a shift in realizing that if I wanted to have more joy and happiness in my life, it was up to me to seek out and live my life in a way that made me truly happy rather than staying in a rut.”

Her sophomore single, “The Artist” (released July 10) brings Libby’s signature stark imagery to life, using various artistic mediums to convey the agony of heartbreak. Her emotive vocals reach a peak at the bridge, where intensified drumming mirrors the frustration of a turbulent relationship.

The EP’s lead single, “End of an Era,” (released June 12) is a vulnerable, dreamy track that captures the tension experienced during transitional phases before achieving happiness. The lyric video features scenes of rushing waterfalls and blooming foliage, grounding images that symbolize the essential changes after heartbreak. As Libby describes, “I wanted to capture that feeling of anxiety that comes when things are going so well and knowing, inevitably, there will be another point when you’re at another low.”

Libby has always channeled her emotions into her music, perfecting her craft through a straightforward songwriting process: she hits the record button and strums her guitar until something sticks. Her dreamy, indie-pop sound finds beauty in the ordinary, crafting intricate metaphors from the unexpected moments of everyday life. Immersed in dreams and nostalgia, she blends melancholic lyrics with airy harmonies, reflecting on life’s journey.

After a lifetime of playing her dad’s old guitar, Libby took her talents from Rhode Island to Tulane University in New Orleans to study music. Her passion eventually led her to Nashville, where she now resides, spending her days writing between sessions with her producer Alex Bonyata at Blue House Studio. Libby’s insightful perspective on life has guided her through each transition, inspiring her debut project. “I think it’s okay to feel elated and dance in the sun when life feels like summer, and to take the time you need to change and grow when it feels like winter,” she reflects. Libby’s knack for using familiar symbols in profound ways allows listeners to interpret her lyrics uniquely, much like how life’s experiences vary from person to person.

Photo credit: Tracey Tisler

Comments