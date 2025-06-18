Liam St. John Details Extensive 'Man Of The North' Headline Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On the heels of announcing his anticipated debut studio album Man Of The North, due out September 5th on Big Loud Rock, roots-rock rambler Liam St. John has unveiled his extensive 50+ date headline tour in support of the upcoming record.

It will kick off with select shows in the UK, followed by stops in Nashville, Austin, Denver, LA, Seattle, St. Paul, Chicago, NYC, Philadelphia, and more. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit his website HERE.

St. John also shared today his new video for the album’s title track “Man Of The North,” filmed on the plains of Glendale, WA and directed by Graham Fielder. Watch it below.

TOUR DATES:

07/11 - Milwaukee, WI @ Harley Davidson Homecoming Festival

08/21 - Dublin, IE @ The Grand Social

08/23 - Köln, DE @ Sound of Nashville Open Air

08/26 - Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

08/27 - Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute

08/28 - London, UK @ the Camden Assembly

08/30 - Amsterdam, NL @ Once in A Blue Moon Festival

09/04 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

09/17 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

09/18 - Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea’s Live

09/19 - New Orleans, LA @ Chickie Wah Wah

09/20 - Houston, TX @ Last Concert Cafe

09/24 - Austin, TX @ Antone’s

09/25 - San Antonio, TX @ Sam’s Burger Joint

09/26 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues - Cambridge Room

09/27 - Lubbock, TX @ The Blue Light

09/29 - Santa Fe, NM @ Tumbleroots Brewery

09/30 - Colorado Springs, CO @ Lulu’s Downtown

10/01 - Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre

10/02 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room

10/04 - Las Vegas, NV @ Swan Dive

10/05 - Phoenix, AZ @ Last Exit Live

10/07 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah

10/08 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s

10/11 - Morro Bay, CA @ The Siren

10/12 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Troubadour

10/16 - Portland, OR @ The Showdown

10/17 - Seattle, WA @ Clock-out Lounge

10/18 - Spokane, WA @ The District at Knitting

10/21 - Boise, ID @ Neurolux

10/22 - Bozeman, MT @ Live from the Divide

10/24 - Sioux Falls, SD @ Bigs Bar

10/25 - St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

10/27 - Milwaukee, WI @ Shank Hall

10/29 - Chicago, IL @ Schubas

11/05 - Louisville, KY @ Zanzibar

11/06 - Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar

11/07 - Ferndale, MI @ The Loving Touch

11/08 - Toronto, ON @ Axis Club Theatre

11/11 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB

11/14 - Portland, ME @ Portland House of Music and Events

11/15 - Boston, MA @ Sonia

11/18 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

11/19 - New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

11/21 - Richmond, VA @ Broadberry

11/22 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry at The Filmore

12/01 - Raleigh, NC @ The Pour House Music Hall

12/04 - Greenville, SC @ Radio Room

12/11 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

12/12 - Jacksonville, FL @ Jack Rabbits Live

12/13 - Mobile, AL @ The Merry Widow

12/15 - Jackson, MS @ Duling Hall

12/16 - Oxford, MS @ Proud Larrys

12/18 - St. Louis, MO @ Old Rock House

12/19 - Kansas City, MO @ recordBar

12/20 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City

Man Of The North arrives after several months of teasing new singles, amassing over 80 million streams worldwide, as well as coast-to-coast touring including his debut at CMA Fest this month. A Pacific Northwest native who has weathered a few storms and emerged on the other side, each track on Man Of The North digs deep into St. John’s resilient roots through the lens of his raw, immediate, and vulnerable songwriting. The album’s gritty title track “Man Of The North” is out now, which kickstarts with a fiddle line straight out of the 1890s before ramshackle percussion, slippery slide guitar, and his powerful voice give the song a swaggering edge. St. John also recently released “Devil in Disguise,” a hauntingly personal track featuring Houndmouth that introduces the outlaw country and rollicking folk stylings that course throughout Man Of The North, as well as the high energy, toe-tapping “Greyhound Bus Blues,” featuring GRAMMY Award-winning artist Molly Tuttle.

At the crossroads of Americana and rock, Liam St. John commands his truest form by combining piercing and painfully true lyrics while delivering a captivating and electrifying performance with a chip-on-the-shoulder attitude. Hailed as a “genre-fusing crooner [with] emphatic, striking style” (Holler), St. John has garnered millions of streams worldwide and dropped several chart-topping releases, including his 2021 breakout single “Dipped in Bleach.” The Spokane-born, Nashville-based artist channels that same ferocity into every aspect of Man Of The North. He pushes harder than ever before, mining his rocky childhood, unpredictable 20s, and multiple deep relationships to turn in a truly staggering artistic statement.

Instilled with the core values of strength and perseverance, toughness is one of many traits that has defined St. John throughout the countless trials he has endured. He is a star for all the dreamers, a guiding light for following the things that give you life even when all the signs are neon bright and emphatically suggesting to stop, turn around, and quit. That indomitable spirit makes its way into all of St. John’s writing. Despite the intensity and passion he brings to the project, he still dashes plenty of his infectious humor and approachability into the album. Man Of The North is his rallying cry, a reminder of all that he’s endured to make it as both a person and a songwriter.

Photo Credit: Graham Fielder

Comments