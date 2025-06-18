Liam St. John Details Extensive 'Man Of The North' Headline Tour

The tour will kick off with select shows in the UK, followed by stops in Nashville, Austin, Denver, LA, Seattle, St. Paul, Chicago, NYC, Philadelphia, and more.
On the heels of announcing his anticipated debut studio album Man Of The North, due out September 5th on Big Loud Rock, roots-rock rambler Liam St. John has unveiled his extensive 50+ date headline tour in support of the upcoming record.
St. John also shared today his new video for the album’s title track “Man Of The North,” filmed on the plains of Glendale, WA and directed by Graham Fielder. Watch it below.
07/11 - Milwaukee, WI @ Harley Davidson Homecoming Festival
08/21 - Dublin, IE @ The Grand Social
08/23 - Köln, DE @ Sound of Nashville Open Air
08/26 - Glasgow, UK @ Stereo
08/27 - Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute
08/28 - London, UK @ the Camden Assembly
08/30 - Amsterdam, NL @ Once in A Blue Moon Festival
09/04 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
09/17 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
09/18 - Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea’s Live
09/19 - New Orleans, LA @ Chickie Wah Wah
09/20 - Houston, TX @ Last Concert Cafe
09/24 - Austin, TX @ Antone’s
09/25 - San Antonio, TX @ Sam’s Burger Joint
09/26 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues - Cambridge Room
09/27 - Lubbock, TX @ The Blue Light
09/29 - Santa Fe, NM @ Tumbleroots Brewery
09/30 - Colorado Springs, CO @ Lulu’s Downtown
10/01 - Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre
10/02 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room
10/04 - Las Vegas, NV @ Swan Dive
10/05 - Phoenix, AZ @ Last Exit Live
10/07 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah
10/08 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s
10/11 - Morro Bay, CA @ The Siren
10/12 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Troubadour
10/16 - Portland, OR @ The Showdown
10/17 - Seattle, WA @ Clock-out Lounge
10/18 - Spokane, WA @ The District at Knitting
10/21 - Boise, ID @ Neurolux
10/22 - Bozeman, MT @ Live from the Divide
10/24 - Sioux Falls, SD @ Bigs Bar
10/25 - St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
10/27 - Milwaukee, WI @ Shank Hall
10/29 - Chicago, IL @ Schubas
11/05 - Louisville, KY @ Zanzibar
11/06 - Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar
11/07 - Ferndale, MI @ The Loving Touch
11/08 - Toronto, ON @ Axis Club Theatre
11/11 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB
11/14 - Portland, ME @ Portland House of Music and Events
11/15 - Boston, MA @ Sonia
11/18 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry
11/19 - New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge
11/21 - Richmond, VA @ Broadberry
11/22 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry at The Filmore
12/01 - Raleigh, NC @ The Pour House Music Hall
12/04 - Greenville, SC @ Radio Room
12/11 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
12/12 - Jacksonville, FL @ Jack Rabbits Live
12/13 - Mobile, AL @ The Merry Widow
12/15 - Jackson, MS @ Duling Hall
12/16 - Oxford, MS @ Proud Larrys
12/18 - St. Louis, MO @ Old Rock House
12/19 - Kansas City, MO @ recordBar
12/20 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City
Man Of The North arrives after several months of teasing new singles, amassing over 80 million streams worldwide, as well as coast-to-coast touring including his debut at CMA Fest this month. A Pacific Northwest native who has weathered a few storms and emerged on the other side, each track on Man Of The North digs deep into St. John’s resilient roots through the lens of his raw, immediate, and vulnerable songwriting. The album’s gritty title track “Man Of The North” is out now, which kickstarts with a fiddle line straight out of the 1890s before ramshackle percussion, slippery slide guitar, and his powerful voice give the song a swaggering edge. St. John also recently released “Devil in Disguise,” a hauntingly personal track featuring Houndmouth that introduces the outlaw country and rollicking folk stylings that course throughout Man Of The North, as well as the high energy, toe-tapping “Greyhound Bus Blues,” featuring GRAMMY Award-winning artist Molly Tuttle.
At the crossroads of Americana and rock, Liam St. John commands his truest form by combining piercing and painfully true lyrics while delivering a captivating and electrifying performance with a chip-on-the-shoulder attitude. Hailed as a “genre-fusing crooner [with] emphatic, striking style” (Holler), St. John has garnered millions of streams worldwide and dropped several chart-topping releases, including his 2021 breakout single “Dipped in Bleach.” The Spokane-born, Nashville-based artist channels that same ferocity into every aspect of Man Of The North. He pushes harder than ever before, mining his rocky childhood, unpredictable 20s, and multiple deep relationships to turn in a truly staggering artistic statement.
Instilled with the core values of strength and perseverance, toughness is one of many traits that has defined St. John throughout the countless trials he has endured. He is a star for all the dreamers, a guiding light for following the things that give you life even when all the signs are neon bright and emphatically suggesting to stop, turn around, and quit. That indomitable spirit makes its way into all of St. John’s writing. Despite the intensity and passion he brings to the project, he still dashes plenty of his infectious humor and approachability into the album. Man Of The North is his rallying cry, a reminder of all that he’s endured to make it as both a person and a songwriter.
Photo Credit: Graham Fielder
