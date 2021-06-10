Lex Leosis Shares Outlaw Anthem 'Wanted'

Toronto-based queer alt-hip hop artist, Lex Leosis, shares the latest single and outlaw anthem, "Wanted," today, along with a video. The new release is from her EP, Terracotta, which will be dropping just in time for peak summer vibes, and arriving on July, 9, 2021. The now Tiktok rap battle champ is showing off her signature attitude in the "Wanted" video with her lioness hair, long, bright nails and don't-even-try-me energy.

On the new video, Leosis says, "The Wanted video is the perfect pairing to my record. I was so excited to create a video that was as high-energy as the song! I had so much fun on set, and I'm excited to share this one with the world." On the song itself, she says, "While in lockdown, I had been watching so many classic movies...Thelma and Louise, Heist, Catch Me If You Can. I wanted to make a song that felt like a getaway moment. Instead of making a track for a specific movie, I envisioned that this track WAS a movie. I went into this full-on vision of my best friend (Keysha Freshh) and I on the run."

She continues, "I honestly hope people feel like robbing a bank or swindling rich people when they hear this, haha. For real though, there is this 'screw everybody' energy in this song that makes you feel like you can do anything...whether that's going extra hard in your workout or leaving ya man. It's just a 'I'mma do what I want' song."

On this new single's production, Leosis says, "The production is by BMTJ (Korea) and Rainer (Toronto) with drums from Taabu (Toronto) and cuts from DJ Killa-Jewelz (Quebec). I had this WHOLE vision of these really banging drums on the hook and this chaotic build up and everyone involved REALLY brought the magic, mannnn it was such an honour to work with these creatives. I remember I cut the record and everyone on my team was like...woah. This is IT. Rainer really brought the track to life by managing all the working parts and then Jamie Kuse's mix just hit it home. I LOVE THIS TRACK."

The latest track follows the debut single from the new project, the sunny, tropical-beat infused, "Won't Wait," which showcased a breezy, bouncy beat under Leosis' vulnerable lyrics and she yearns for real talk and love, but not at the expense of self-worth. "Won't Wait" and "Wanted" were produced by Rainer Blanchaer (Drake, The Weeknd, French Montana, The 1975), who is an executive producer on the whole EP. Having met through Leosis' roommate, Blanchaer became a pandemic pal, and one of the only people she's seen consistently during lockdown. They've used their time making music together in Leosis' bedroom studio and the result is Terracotta.

On the EP, Leosis says, "In the Terracotta pots process, clay starts by being refined and molded. Through fire, time, and attention to detail...the terracotta pot is complete. I wrote this project through the pandemic. I was coming off releasing "Mythologies" (March 2020) and I was sad that I had to cancel a lot of my roll-out plans. No interviews, shows/tours or celebrations. I put my whole heart into that project and to see that I couldn't continue my rollout because of the pandemic was a big blow. Instead of letting it defeat me, I decided that it would make me stronger and that I would use this time to rebuild."

Leosis also admits, "The EP definitely had a muse. Someone I really love and has consistently inspired me. This EP details all the feelings I've had about them, and consequently, about myself over the last year." A dedication to the softness that quarantine created in her, a part of herself she didn't have time to look at before, she also had time to dig through her grandfather's old jazz records that she loved as a kid. When he passed in 2009, the records were given to her but had been dusty until Covid made her slow way down. The piano, saxophones and live drums on those records inspired the live elements on the new EP and Leosis says, "He had this foresight to leave those to me. We used to sit in his car outside our house and just listen to Jazz and I loved music as a kid."

Between her quality time with Rainer, her grandfather's records and her time to be with herself, she found a way to channel summer's warmth, growth and freedom into 6 tracks. Stay tuned for more before the EP is out on July 9, 2021.

