Lewis OfMan Announces North American September Tour

Electropop music artist Lewis OfMan has unveiled details of a seven-date North American tour, taking place this September. Tickets for the Sonic Poems US Tour go on sale, on March 25th at 10am PT here.

Kicking off at Schubas in Chicago on September 13, the tour takes in a slew of esteemed music venues and festivals, including Brooklyn's Music Hall of Williamsburg, The Roxy, Los Angeles, Theatre Fairmount in Montreal, and Life is Beautiful Festival in Las Vegas (full list below). It follows the release of the multi-instrumentalist's first full-length album Sonic Poems, a collection of musical vignettes that traverse the dreamy, complex emotions of the buzzworthy 24-year-old.

From his first forays into musical composition on Garageband aged 11, Lewis OfMan has always been drawn to party music, the kind that resounds in the distance when the sun is only just starting to sink. The singer, songwriter, musician, and producer has since enjoyed a rapid rise through the ranks, bursting onto the French electronic scene with well-received debut EP 'Yo Bene', and following it up with acclaimed singles such as 'Attitude' and 'Fiesta'.

Singled out as 'one to watch' by musical tastemakers and the fashion world alike, Lewis recently provided music for the Versace FW22 Milan show, has collaborated with brands such as Gucci, Nike, Diptyque, Kitsuné and J Weston, and DJ'd for APC and Colette. His music has accumulated upwards of 80 million global streams across all platforms.

Lewis OfMan's North American tour is destined to further propel the reputation of this exciting young talent.

Tour Dates

Tuesday, September 13: Schubas, Chicago, IL

Wednesday, September 14: Music Hall of Williamsburg, Brooklyn, NY

Thursday, September 15: Theatre Fairmount, Montreal, QC

Friday, September 16: The Drake, Toronto, ON

Sunday, September 18: Life Is Beautiful Festival, Las Vegas, NV

Thursday, September 22: The Independent, San Francisco, CA

Friday, September 23: The Roxy Theatre, Los Angeles, CA