Lewis Capaldi Announces 'Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent' Album

GRAMMY® Award-nominated singer and songwriter Lewis Capaldi announces the forthcoming release of his new album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, due out via Capitol Records on May, 19, 2023 and available to pre-order HERE.

Featuring his smash single "Forget Me" (a September release that marks his third consecutive UK No. 1 hit), the album will follow Capaldi's 2019 full-length debut, Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent - a massively acclaimed effort that emerged as the biggest-selling UK album of both 2019 and 2020. Also today, the 26-year-old artist announced his spring 2023 headline tour of North America, with all tickets on sale this Friday; see below for the full list of tour dates and venues.

Made with longtime collaborators including TMS, producer/songwriter Phil Plested (James Bay, Bastille) and hitmakers like super-producer Max Martin (Taylor Swift, The Weeknd), Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent pushes forward with the piercingly honest songwriting and soul-stirring vocal work Capaldi first showcased on his debut album. I don't want to create a new sound for myself, or reinvent myself," Capaldi says of Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent. "The songs I want to write are emotional songs, about love or loss."

An auspicious start to the next phase of his career, "Forget Me" amassed over two million streams within 24 hours of its premiere and is now approaching 100 million streams globally, in addition to making Capaldi only the third artist this year to land a single at the No. 1 spot on the UK charts in its first week. "It's about a breakup I went through where after a year, the only real contact I had with my ex was seeing her 'post-me' life play out on her Instagram," he explains. "I was at a point where I was feeling pretty miserable and she seemed like she was moving on and having the best time, thriving, and I hated it. It seemed unfair to me that she appeared happy while I was hurting, and I was fearful she might have forgotten about me completely, so I wrote a song about it."

Directed by NME Award-winner Louis Bhose, the official video for "Forget Me" served up a shot-for-shot remake of Wham's 1983 hit "Club Tropicana." Today, Capaldi unveiled an acoustic version of the track.

After selling out headline shows to hundreds of thousands across the continents over the past few years - and headlining his first-ever festivals last summer - Capaldi will embark on a headline tour of North America next spring. Available to Citi cardholders in the U.S. and American Express cardholders in Canada, credit-card pre-sales for the tour start tomorrow at 10 a.m. local time. Additionally, the Spotify pre-sale and promoter/venue/radio pre-sales start

Thursday at 10 a.m. local time. The public on-sale for the tour begins this Friday at 12 p.m. local time.

Along with selling over 10 million albums worldwide - propelling Capaldi from bedroom musician to global pop superstar - Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent delivered iconic singles like "Someone You Loved": a platinum-selling ballad that earned a GRAMMY® nomination for Song of the Year, won the Song of the Year prize at the Brit Awards, and reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and US Top 40 charts.

With its extended edition featuring Capaldi's chart-topping single "Before You Go," Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent also earned praise from the likes of Rolling Stone, The New York Times, GQ, Stereogum (who noted that Capaldi "wields those vocal cords like a velvet sledgehammer") and TIME (who stated that "Capaldi's talent is tugging at heartstrings - or rather, pulling at them with all his vocal might").

Lewis Capaldi's 2023 North American Headline Tour Dates

March 30 2023 - Nashville, TN - Grand Ole Opry House

April 01 2023 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

April 03 2023 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

April 04 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - The Metropolitan Opera House

April 06 2023 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

April 10 2023 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

April 11 2023 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

April 14 2023 - Toronto, ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum

April 15 2023 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre

April 17 2023 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center

April 19 2023 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom

April 20 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

April 22 2023 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom

April 25 2023 - Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

April 26 2023 - Seattle, WA - WaMu Theater

April 28 2023 - Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds

April 30 2023 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre

May 03 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

May 06 2023 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

May 08 2023 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater

May 09 2023 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

May 11 2023 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

