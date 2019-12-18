Lettuce Releases Official Video for 'Everybody Wants To Rule The World'

Hot on the heels of their GRAMMY® nomination for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album, acclaimed genre-defying funk-jazz-soul-hip-hop-psychedelic-jam-art-rock-experimental-avant-garde music titans LETTUCE have released the official music video for their single "Everybody Wants To Rule The World," their jazzy take on the Tears For Fears hit featuring the band's keyboardist Nigel Hall on vocals. The striking visual, directed by Chad A. Marshall, was shot throughout Los Angeles and beautifully captures the essence and strength of the human spirit and the innumerable types of people that shape the world.

"With greed and self-absorption taking a center seat in the society we live in, Lettuce wanted to put out a song and video that portrays the power and plight of the real human heart and the strength that comes from regular and consistent support that is only found in tight communities and family style living," shares the band. "We wanted to show the myriad of different styles that humans can embody and how strong we can be together when we listen to and care for each other using patience, kindness, respect and love. We now humbly present to you all, 'Everybody Wants to Rule The World'! Proper respect to the originals. One love; one world. Peace, Justice & Unity."

"Everybody Wants To Rule The World" is a featured track off Lettuce's latest studio album Elevate, which recently received a GRAMMY® nomination in the category of Best Contemporary Instrumental Album. The esteemed honor marks the sextet's first as a collective in their nearly three decades together. Elevate, the band's sixth studio album available via their own Lettuce Records, debuted at #1 on the Billboard Contemporary Jazz Album Chart and #1 on the iTunes R&B Albums Chart and has been streamed over 2 million times since its release.

Following a special New Year's Eve show at The Independent in San Francisco, the road warriors, known for their incendiary live shows, will continue their Elevate Tour starting January 2nd in Greenville, SC. The headlining run will stop in Charleston, Tulsa, Houston, Austin, Dallas, Louisville, Detroit and New Haven, among other cities. Beginning February 18th, Lettuce kicks off an extensive 21-date tour throughout Europe. See below for all upcoming tour dates and visit www.lettucefunk.com for ticketing details, including VIP information to Elevate the experience.

A powerhouse collective made up of world-class master musicians, Lettuce - drummer and percussionist Adam Deitch, guitarist Adam "Shmeeans" Smirnoff, bassist Erick "Jesus" Coomes, keyboardist and vocalist Nigel Hall, saxophonist Ryan Zoidis and trumpet player Eric "Benny" Bloom - are also some of the most highly sought-after musicians in the industry with roots that run deep into the worlds of hip-hop, pop, and beyond, working and performing alongside the likes of Kanye West, Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder, Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, Justin Timberlake, The Fugees, Eminem, Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Britney Spears, DJ Quik, Gary Clark Jr., Skrillex, The Game, Talib Kweli, Anthony Hamilton, Solange, Chaka Khan, Redman & Method Man, Robin Thicke, Preservation Hall, Dave Matthews Band, Gov't Mule, Bob Weir, John Mayer, Aaron Neville, and more.

LETTUCE - UPCOMING TOUR DATES:

North America

December 31 San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

January 2 Greenville, SC @ The Firmament

January 3 Augusta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

January 4 Charleston, SC @ Music Farm

January 5 Ponte Vedra Beach, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

January 7-12 Miami, FL @ Jam Cruise

January 17 Cancun, Mexico @ Dead & Company's Playing In the Sand

January 22 Tulsa, OK @ Cain's Ballroom

January 23 Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

January 24 Austin, TX @ Stubb's Bar-B-Q

January 25 Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

January 28 Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

January 29 Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall

January 30 McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre

January 31 Harrisburg, PA @ XL Live

February 1 New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

February 14-15 Punta Gorda, FL @ Funk Fest Punta Gorda

February 16 Miami Beach, FL @ GroundUP Music Festival

Europe

February 18 Glasgow, UK @ Oran Mor

February 19 London, UK @ Heaven

February 20 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso Noord

February 21 Dortmund, Germany @ Musiktheater Piano

February 22 Brussels, Belguim @ Ancienne Belgique

February 24 Esch-sur-alzette, Luxembourg @ Rockhal

February 25 Paris, France @ New Morning

February 27 Madrid, Spain @ Sala Clamores

February 28 Barcelona, Spain @ La Nau Locales De Ensayo

February 29 Arles, France @ Cargo de Nuit

March 1 Zurich, Switzerland @ Kaufleuten

March 3 Savona, Italy @ Raindogs House

March 4 Milano, Italy @ Santeria Toscana 31

March 5 Rovereto, Italy @ Auditorium Fausto Melotti

March 6 Wien, Austria @ WUK

March 7 Frankfurt, Germany @ Nachtleben

March 9 Berlin, Germany @ Frannz-Club

March 10 Hamburg, Germany @ Knust

March 11 København K, Denmark @ Loppen

March 12 Oslo, Norway @ Cosmopolite Scene

March 13 Stockholm, Sweden @ Nalen Klubb

Photo Credit: Casey Flanigan





