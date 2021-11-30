Leslie West to Release 'Silent Night' Cover on Vinyl

Talk about the perfect stocking stuffer for guitar lovers! Check out this fantastic 7" vinyl from the celebrated guitarist and founding member of classic rock giants Mountain, Leslie West, who passed away just a few days before Christmas 2020.

Pre-order the vinyl release here.

The vinyl's A-side is a deeply moving instrumental version of the beloved holiday hymn "Silent Night," originally released in 2015 on the Blues Christmas compilation, that opens with a gorgeous and moving acoustic guitar arpeggiation before West comes in with a massive electric slide guitar like a six-string slingin' Santa coming down the chimney. The track is the perfect distillation of West's unique combination of tough and tender playing, and a beautiful way to make this holiday season a little extra bright.

The B-side is no lump of coal either, it's a killer cover of The Doors' "Roadhouse Blues" with organist Brian Auger and blues master Rod Piazza! This 7" is available as a limited-edition BLUE vinyl release, so don't delay and pick one up for the blues rock lover in your life today!

Listen to the cover here: