Lesibu Grand to Release Debut LP 'Triggered;' Shares Lead Single

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Lesibu Grand (pronounced Le-SEE-boo), has announced their hotly anticipated debut album Triggered due out August 16 via Kill Rock Stars. Using modern sounds of celestial pop, punk, and surf rock, each song of the new collection is a poignant reflection of the myriad challenges and triumphs that shape our lives. New wave punk lead single “Anarchy,” arriving alongside a vibrant Jetsons-themed official video, serves as a going-against-the-grain anthem strapped with socio-political commentary on workers’ rights rebellion.

With Triggered, Lesibu Grand offers a melodic remedy for the soul, delving into the raw emotions and visceral reactions that define the human experience. Over the course of three years, the Atlanta-based band, comprised of vocalist Tyler-Simone Molton, bassist John Renaud, guitarist Brian Turner, drummer Lee Wiggins, and keyboardist Warren Ullom, meticulously sculpted an album that encapsulates the essence of our tumultuous society, weaving together threads of personal introspection and societal commentary.

Already making waves with their intoxicating sound and revolutionary message, Lesibu Grand has performed at Afropunk Festival, SXSW, Punk Black Fest and Hulaween and earned support across BrooklynVegan, Alternative Press, Under The Radar, KEXP, WEQX and more. As Lesibu Grand embarks on this musical journey, they invite audiences to join them on a transformative odyssey—one marked by vulnerability, resilience, and unyielding passion. Through their music, the band seeks to inspire healing, ignite change, and ultimately, rock out.

Triggered Tracklist:

1. Scary Mary

2. Hot Glue Gun

3. Ordinary Girl

4. Anarchy

5. Bad Romance

6. Not Sweet Enough (String Version feat. The Punk Cellist)

7. I’m Not Sorry

8. Oh Erica…

9. Heartbreak Blue

10. Emotional Disguise

11. Pull the Trigger

12. Jennifer, My Girl

13. We F*ckin’ Suck

14. Not Sweet Enough

15. Friends With My Friends

16. Party, Party, Party People

Photo Credit: Nathan DuCongé

Comments