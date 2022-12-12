Leon Thomas Releases New Single 'Breaking Point'
The track was co-written by Leon and produced by Don Mills (J. Cole, Giveon) and Coleman.
GRAMMY-nominated singer, songwriter and producer Leon Thomas releases a new, soul-stirring single entitled "Breaking Point" via EZMY Records/Motown Records.
Co-written by Leon and produced by Don Mills (J. Cole, Giveon) and Coleman, "Breaking Point" details Leon's realization that love isn't always enough to sustain a relationship. Speaking on the meaning behind the song, he shares, "When we're at a crossroads, it's important to have the courage to follow the path that needs to be taken despite the flood of conflicting emotions. Love is fragile, and sometimes nourishing a relationship is the toughest challenge."
Additionally, "Breaking Point" is featured in the latest Beats by Dre spot starring NBA athlete and global icon LeBron James and his son Bronny James, which premiered today. The heartwarming commercial highlights an unbreakable bond between father and son.
The release of "Breaking Point" follows Leon's buzzing singles "Love Jones" [feat. Ty Dolla $ign] and "X-Rated" [feat. Benny The Butcher], which will also appear on his forthcoming Electric Dusk album, due out in 2023. With each release, Leon continues to prove that he's a top R&B act to watch in 2023!
From writing and producing on #1 albums with chart-breaking artists to starring on hit television series, singer, songwriter, producer, and actor Leon Thomas has become a multi-hyphenate talent to watch in the entertainment industry. He has written and produced with the likes of Post Malone, Ariana Grande, Kehlani, J. Cole, Rick Ross, and more, and received a GRAMMY Award for writing credits on Babyface and Toni Braxton's 2014 joint album Love, Marriage & Divorce.
In 2021, Leon contributed his writing and production skills to Drake's global chart-topping album Certified Lover Boy on "Pipe Down," "Love All" [feat. JAY-Z], and "In the Bible" [feat. Lil Durk and Giveon]. Born in Brooklyn and raised by his vocalist mother, opera-singing grandfather, and stepfather who played guitar for B.B. King, Thomas' musical career began early.
He appeared as Young Simba on Broadway's The Lion King at 10 years old, began working with Nickelodeon at 13-most notably starring in Victorious-and later appeared in the HBO series Insecure. In 2018, Leon released his debut EP Genesis to critical acclaim and earned a nomination for Best New Artist at the 2018 Soul Train Awards.
In 2022, the burgeoning artist returned with new music under Ty Dolla $ign's EZMNY Records, a joint venture with Motown Records. Leon's latest singles "Breaking Point," "Love Jones" [feat. Ty Dolla $ign] and "X-Rated" [feat. Benny The Butcher] pave the way for his highly anticipated Electric Dusk album.
Listen to the new single here:
December 12, 2022
