Lenny Bull Announces 'Strange Vacation' EP

Toronto's Lenny Bull today announces the release of her sophomore EP, Strange Vacation, and shares the feel-good single of the summer "Feel Alright". Strange Vacation, described by Bull as "a mix of sonic potpourri", is set for release on September 23rd.

Speaking on the track Bull says, "It is your BBQ anthem, your pool party jam, your summer night single. You can finally kiss everyone you know again, so let this play in the background."

The video was made in a Toronto backyard in the midst of lockdown. "My good friends Brandon Celi and Emily Dynes helped me whip up some sock puppet friends," says Bull, "to have as guests to my rowdy bbq. We had some fun in the sun, ate cheetos and hotdogs with way too much mustard, and destroyed a shark piñata. It was the party I needed during lockdown."

Lenny Bull has had a fascinating trajectory; from a ballet dancer, a country singer (Torero), to rocker. Recalling the power and pop-rock poise of Chrissie Hynde with guitar-centric rock that's fun and infectious on one hand, biting and hard-edged on another, Strange Vacation follows her 2019 debut EP, Sharp Teeth.

Watch the new music video here: