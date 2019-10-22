Legends Of Motown: Celebrating The Supremes Opens at the Grammy Museum

GRAMMY Museum ExperienceTM Prudential Center will explore the enduring legacy and influence of Motown Records' premier recording artists with the unveiling of Legends Of Motown: Celebrating The Supremes on Wednesday, Oct. 23. Curated by the GRAMMY Museum® in Los Angeles, the exhibit will offer visitors a unique look at the life and career of one of the most successful American singing groups of the '60s, the Supremes, through rare artifacts from the private collection of founding member Ms. Mary Wilson.

On display through Sunday, Apr. 26, 2020, the exhibit features rare photographs from the personal collection of Mary Wilson; concert posters; tour books, fan memorabilia; and an assortment of performance gowns, including:

"Primette Pristine" gowns worn in 1961, one of the earliest sets purchased by the Supremes when they were still known as the Primettes

"White De Mink" outfit worn on ABC's "The Hollywood Palace" in 1966

Gowns worn when the Supremes met the Queen Mother in 1968

And more

In conjunction with the exhibit opening, Ms. Wilson will be at the museum on Tuesday, Oct. 29 for An Evening With Mary Wilson. Tickets priced at $35, are available now at GRAMMYMuseumEXP.org for An Evening With Mary Wilson.

In addition to releasing her new book "Supreme Glamour", Ms. Wilson is stretching her dancing muscles as a cast member on this current season of ABC's "Dancing with the Stars". "Supreme Glamour", her 4th book is a coffee-table book showcasing the gowns The Supremes were known for over the decades and delves into more history of the most successful female recording group of all time. Supreme Glamour is now available for pre-order wherever books are sold.

"The impact of the Supremes on music and music fashion is immeasurable" said Mark Conklin, Director of Artist Relations & Programming, GRAMMY Museum ExperienceTM Prudential Center. "We are thrilled to usher in GRAMMY Museum ExperienceTM Prudential Center's newest exhibit, Legends Of Motown: Celebrating The Supremes on Wednesday, Oct. 23 and equally as excited to host Mary Wilson, founding member of The Supremes, at the museum just days after our exhibit opens. This one of a kind collection is truly special and we are honored to bring it to the Newark community and beyond."

"The Mary Wilson 'Supreme' gown collection is a dream come true for me," said Ms. Wilson. "This collection is a gift that I give to all of those who have ever loved music and glamour. As you look at all of these wonderful treasures, please be reminded that three little black girls' dared to dream, and made their dreams come true. Thank you, Motown, and the thousands of fans all over the world."

Fans should tag #GRAMMYMuseumEXP in their social media posts as they prepare for the opening of Legends Of Motown: Celebrating The Supremes and An Evening With Mary Wilson.

Tickets to visit the GRAMMY Museum ExperienceTM Prudential Center range from $7 to $10 and can be purchased at GRAMMYMuseumEXP.org. GRAMMY Museum ExperienceTM Prudential Center is open Tuesday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on non-event days and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on event days.





