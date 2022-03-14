Legendary Queer Music Icon Bitch Announces Spring Tour Dates

Legendary queer music icon Bitch is excited to announce April and May tour dates supporting her new album Bitchcraft out now on Kill Rocks Stars.

The tour will begin on April 2 at Crystal Ballroom at the Somerville Theatre outside of Boston with support from Catie Curtis and Melissa Ferrick and will hit markets such as Philadelphia, New York City, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Minneapolis and more.

The tour will also include a performance at SXSW at the Kill Rock Stars showcase on March 18 at Cheer Up Charlie's. All upcoming shows are listed below and advance tickets can be purchased HERE.

Bitchcraft, the long-awaited new album from Bitch, is out now on Kill Rock Stars. The new collection of songs urges listeners to think about the state of the world, about evil politicians, about what it means to exist as a woman, and how to find joy along the way. Bitchcraft is one that makes you think and makes you dance. It's Joni Mitchell set to a click track; it's queer Cyndi Lauper and will hex you with its brilliance.

The critically-acclaimed album caught the ears of writers at American Songwriter, Bust, LA Weekly, MTV NewNowNext, BrooklynVegan, GLAAD and more. Armed with an arsenal of violins, synthesizers, pulsing percussion and witty lyricism, the multi-talented artist takes her sound in a new direction with spectral, heartbreaking, political and beautiful witchy poet pop tracks.

Bitch began writing Bitchcraft eight years ago over the course of several moves and political movements.

After landing in Los Angeles, she assembled a creative coven to complete the project including Anne Preven (Beyonce, Madonna, Demi Lovato), God-des, and Roma Baran (Laurie Anderson) who all advised her on the production and arrangements. She also co-wrote several songs with Melissa York (Team Dresch, The Butchies) and Faith Soloway (Transparent).

Bitch achieved early notoriety as one half of the queer folk duo Bitch and Animal who went on to tour with Ani DiFranco, whom they discovered while playing a gig at a pizza shop in Provincetown on Cape Cod. In the mid 2000s, Bitch went solo, and shared stages with the Indigo Girls, co-wrote a song with Margaret Cho, produced two albums of her elder folk hero Ferron, and licensed her music to The L Word. Additionally, Bitch acted in John Cameron Mitchell's provocative film Shortbus which has been just re-released and is showing in select theatres now.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

03.18: Austin, TX @ Cheer Up Charlie's - Kill Rock Stars SXSW Showcase

04.02: Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom at the Somerville Theatre

04.06: New York, NY @ Rockwood Music Hall

04.07: Asbury Park, NJ @ The Saint

04.08: Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMoca

04.09: Greenfield, MA @ Hawks & Reed

04.13: New York, NY @ Rockwood Music Hall

04.17: Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

04.20: New York, NY @ Rockwood Music Hall

04.21: Saratoga Springs, NY @ Caffe Lena

04.22: Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Lounge

04.23: Portland, ME @ Space

04.30: New Haven, CT @ Cafe Nine

05.09: Pittsburgh, PA @ Hard Rock Cafe

05.11: Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

05.12: Grandview, OH @ Natalie's

05.13: Newport, KY @ Southgate House

05.15: Indianapolis, IN @ TBA

05.17: Detroit, MI @ TBA

05.18: Evanston, IL @ SPACE

05.19: Des Moines, IA @ xBk Live

05.20: Madison, WI @ Bur Oak

05.22: Minneapolis, MN @ Icehouse