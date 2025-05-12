Lee Brice Unveils Dates for Upcoming What You Know About That Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Multi-Platinum Country artist, Lee Brice, has announced Fall dates for his upcoming What You Know About That Tour. Brice returns to the road with this high-energy, full-band show that brings the chart-topping hits that fans love along with some new songs, including his current single, “Cry,” which is impacting Country radio now. Fellow hitmakers joining the tour include Ashley Cooke*, Jackson Dean#, Corey Kent=, Lewis Brice^, and Grace Tyler~.

Produced by Live Nation, the 15-date tour kicks off in Clearwater, FL on September 11 and wraps up on October 25 in Raleigh, NC. Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 16 at 10am local time on LiveNation.com.

The tour will also offer a VIP package and experience for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. The package includes premium tickets, pre-show Meet & Greet and photo op with Lee Brice, Autographed tour poster, VIP-exclusive trucker hat & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

What You Know About That Tour Dates:

9.11.25 Clearwater, FL The BayCare Sound*^ 9.12.25 Fort Lauderdale, FL War Memorial Auditorium*^ 9.13.25 Saint Augustine, FL The St. Augustine Amphitheater*^ 9.18.25 Youngstown, OH Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre#^ 9.19.25 Rochester Hills, MI Meadow Brook Amphitheatre#^ 9.20.25 Rosemont, IL Rosemont Theatre#^ 9.25.25 Indianapolis, IN Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park#^ 9.26.25 Waukee, IA Vibrant Music Hall#^ 9.27.25 Fargo, ND Scheels Arena#^ 10.16.25 Bridgeport, CT Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater=~ 10.17.25 New York, NY Hammerstein Ballroom=~ 10.18.25 Portland, ME Cross Insurance Arena=~ 10.23.25 Fairfax, VA EagleBank Arena=~ 10.24.25 Virginia Beach, VA The Dome=~ 10.25.25 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater=~

About Lee Brice:

When Curb Records recording artist, Lee Brice, isn't selling out arenas, writing and recording songs, or building new brands like Dulce Vida Tequila and Loud Lemon, you'll find the family man with his wife Sara, two young boys, and daughter. Meanwhile, with over 10 billion career streams, Brice continues to enjoy massive success at country radio, digital streaming services, and on the road.

He has reached the #1 spot at Country Radio with Platinum-selling “Memory I Don’t Mess With,” which consecutively follows three prior #1s: ASCAP’s 2021 Country Song of the Year and 3x Platinum track “One of Them Girls,” “I Hope You’re Happy Now” with Carly Pearce, and the 4x Platinum hit “Rumor,” which was nominated in the category Single of The Year at the 55th Annual ACM Awards.

One of the most played country artists of all time on Pandora, he was the second country artist behind Keith Urban to receive the Pandora Billionaire plaque. Lee is also a GRAMMY nominee, a CMA and ACM award winner, and he's taken nine radio singles to Number One: "A Woman Like You," "Hard to Love," "I Drive Your Truck," "I Don’t Dance," "Drinking Class," “Rumor," “I Hope You’re Happy Now," “One of Them Girls,” and “Memory I Don’t Mess With.” Garth Brooks, Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney and others have recorded his songs, and he's performed on numerous TV shows, including NBC's Today, ABC's The Bachelor, NBC's The Voice and FOX's Miss USA 2018.

Lee performed as part of the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song honoring Garth Brooks, aired on PBS March of 2020. At the 54th Annual CMA Awards, Lee took home the prize for Musical Event of the Year for his song with Carly Pearce, "I Hope You're Happy Now." At the 56th ACM Awards, “I Hope You’re Happy Now” won Single of the Year and Music Event of the Year, and Lee and Carly Pearce performed the song live. Lee’s album, Hey World, has been certified as Platinum and features several multi-Platinum selling hits.

Lee kicked off 2024 with an intimate acoustic tour, the Me & My Guitar Tour, and this Spring he released his latest radio single, "Drinkin’ Buddies" with Nate Smith and Hailey Whitters. The single was followed by the nostalgic summertime track, "Summer of Us.” In 2025, Brice kicked off the year with the return of his acoustic tour, the You, Me & My Guitar Tour and released his latest single, “Cry,” impacting Country radio now.

Comments

Best Play - Live Standings Oh, Mary! - 30% John Proctor Is the Villain - 20% Stranger Things: The First Shadow - 15% Vote Now!