Ledisi Drops New Album 'The Crown'

Grammy Award-winner and Broadway alum Ledisi has officially released her 14th studio album, The Crown, via Listen Back Entertainment/BMG. The project showcases 11 tracks that explore the rich layers of Ledisi’s artistry, blending R&B, soul, gospel, dance, and feel-good grooves into a sonic experience that is both refreshing and timeless. It’s an album that lives in the pocket of joy, truth, and musical freedom, proving once again you can’t put Ledisi in a box.

With Ledisi at the helm as executive producer, The Crown features contributions from some of music’s most dynamic creators, including longtime collaborator Rex Rideout, Camper, Ray Keys, and Jacques “JOC” Pierre.

The album features the radiant single “Love You Too,” currently climbing the Billboard Top 15 on the R&B Radio charts, and the viral track “BLKWMN,” whose Tyler Perry–produced video has sparked overwhelming praise across social platforms. Check out the album below!

Ledisi recently captivated millions with her performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” at Super Bowl LIX, where she opened the pre-game ceremony backed by 125 members of the New Orleans High School Choral Collective. Her stirring delivery brought the stadium and viewers worldwide to their feet, solidifying her place among the most resonant voices of this generation.

In addition to the new album, Ledisi is gearing up to hit the road for her highly anticipated "Love You Too Tour," which will kick off May 28 in Baltimore, MD, with special guest Marsha Ambrosius. The tour will make stops in New York, DC, Chicago, St. Louis, Cleveland, Toronto, and more. She’ll also head overseas for a series of European tour dates this summer, with more surprises to come throughout 2025.

Ledisi's theater credits include Beach Blanket Babylon, Caroline or Change, Once on This Island, and Witness Uganda. She most recently appeared in Encores' The Life, directed by Billy Porter.

LOVE YOU TOO TOUR – DATES

(* = Marsha Ambrosius will not appear)

DATE CITY VENUE

May 28, 2025 Baltimore, MD Lyric Baltimore

May 30, 2025 Washington, D.C. The Theater at MGM National Harbor

May 31, 2025 Washington, D.C. The Theater at MGM National Harbor

June 1, 2025 Newark, NJ New Jersey Performing Arts Center

June 3, 2025 Virginia Beach, VA The Dome

June 4, 2025 Wilmington, NC Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College

June 6, 2025 Atlantic City, NJ Circus Maximus Theater at Caesars Atlantic City

June 7, 2025 Durham, NC Durham Performing Arts Center

June 8, 2025 Columbia, SC Township Auditorium

June 10, 2025 Louisville, KY The Louisville Palace

June 12, 2025 Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre

June 13, 2025 Milwaukee, WI Riverside Theater

June 14, 2025 Detroit, MI* Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre (w/ Rahsaan Patterson)

June 16, 2025 Toronto, ON. Massey Hall

June 17, 2025 Cleveland, OH House of Blues

June 19, 2025 St. Louis, MO Stifel Theatre

June 20, 2025 Florence, KY Turfway Park Event Center

June 21, 2025 Memphis, TN Orpheum Theatre

June 22, 2025 Huntsville, AL Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

June 24, 2025 Charlotte, NC Ovens Auditorium

June 25, 2025 Greenville, SC Peace Center - Concert Hall

June 27, 2025 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theatre

June 28, 2025 Stockbridge, GA* Stockbridge Amphitheater (w/ Kindred the Family Soul)

June 29, 2025 Savannah, GA Johnny Mercer Theatre.

