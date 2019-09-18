Leanne Tennant Shares 'Bring It All Back' Video

UK born singer-songwriter Leanne Tennant has shared the video for her current single 'Bring it All Back'. Directed by Jennifer Embelton, 'Bring It All Back' is the second track off the forthcoming album, recorded and produced by Konstantin Kersting (Tia Gostelow, The Belligerents, Mallrat) in Brisbane, Australia, and mastered by Steve Smart at 301 Studios (Dean Lewis, Empire of the Sun, Flume). 'Bring It All Back' follows 'Cherry Cola', the stellar first single from her highly anticipated new album, which premiered and gained high rotation on Double J Radio. Leanne has received support from the likes of Rolling Stone, CLASH Magazine, Atwood Magazine, Popdust, Tonspion, Iggy Magazine, AU Review (Australian Artists Of The Year), BBC Radio 6's Tom Robinson and Mark Riley, BBC Introducing Merseyside, Amazing Radio's Charlie Ashcroft, and Triple J Unearthed. 'Bring It All Back' is currently on rotation on Australia's National radio station Double J and has received support from Triple J. Her talents have been showcased at a number of festivals, including BIGSOUND and the 2018 Commonwealth Games and she is looking forward to bringing her live sound to the UK in May 2020.

In 2018, Leanne was awarded the prestigious Carol Lloyd Award which enabled her to re-enter the studio and record a new body of work. 'Cherry Cola' took Leanne to the semi-finals of the International Songwriting Competition in 2019 and she has received two Queensland Music Awards in the 'Blues & Roots' category, in 2017 for 'Gentle Annie' and in 2015 for 'Bearing The Crown', and has been nominated for a third QMA in 2019.

Leanne Tennant was born in Ellesmere Port in England, however, as a small child, she and her family relocated to Papua New Guinea before settling in Australia in the '90s. Her parents enjoyed music, exposing Leanne to the music of Phil Collins, Paul Simon, Bob Marley and the Beatles. After moving to Australia - Leanne cut her teeth on guitar and found her obsession was writing her own songs and getting the melodies out of her head. She has simply kept at it and her dedication has seen her tour as support and work with artists including but not limited to Cold Chisel, Joel Quartermain (Eskimo Joe), Kram (Spiderbait), Ash Grunwald, Emma Louise, Keb Mo and Colin Hay. Her superb abilities as a singer-songwriter find company amongst the likes of Brandi Carlile, Courtney Barnett, Kacey Musgraves, Phoebe Bridgers, and Julia Jacklin.

The video follows three different couples in their familiar but surreally presented suburban environments. The couples perform the song to each other like a love letter turned cautionary tale about the demise of their relationships. The viewer may notice that there are clues in the scenes about one of the partners planning on leaving - a suitcase, a car, a motorcycle. As the video progresses, reality begins to leak in and the couples notice signs of outside life penetrating their isolation. Flowers begin to appear, they see dirt on the ground and wind disrupts their quiet. In the next scene, we see all the couples running and jumping together through a field of grass and flowers. They lie together, they soak up the sun, they are happy, joyous. Their isolation has been broken, and for a moment they can exist in pure happiness together.

Director Jennifer Embelton elaborates: "The video invites you into its compelling, surreal, cinematic scenes set in familiar suburban landscapes. Exploring the theme isolation plays in the demise of a relationship, it shows how community and belonging can help you 'bring it all back. "

Leanne Tennant had the following to share on her latest single: "The song is about two people in conversation with alternative views. One is suggesting that they open up the dialogue and explore alternative ideas and beliefs however their requests are futile as they're communicating with someone who has a fixed mindset."









