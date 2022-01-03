Leah Marie Mason Releases Music Video For New Single 'Miss Us Then'



Leah Marie Mason has been keeping herself busy since the viral status she achieved with her debut single "Far Boy" on TikTok and she shows no signs of slowing down. Simplistic guitars bring us into days past. Mason relives the trials of an ex-love, 'Thrill of the chase 'til the chase ain't new." She doesn't have rose-colored glasses on and she doesn't shy away from examining the problems of this past love.

The song slowly builds into the chorus. She is the harbinger of the biting lyric "I don't miss us now, but I miss us then." These reminiscent lyrics are deliciously juxtaposed with the upbeat pop beat drop that happens immediately after. She is faced with the fact that she only wants him when he is gone. She wants the chase, the struggle, and the deep ache for another person, but once she has it, it is no longer so appealing.



This song is a wonderful character study on longing. A song that could easily be a sad ballad is brilliantly balanced. Mason offers substance that is often missing in mainstream music.

The music video adds a whole new dimension to the storytelling wonder that is "Miss Us Then." Leah Marie Mason delivers a full story of the thrill of falling in love, devoted intimacy, and scattered pieces of heartbreak in her music video for her single "Miss Us Then." The lyrics convey a perfect blend of the excitement in the honeymoon phase to the distress of comfortability within relationships. The verses provide simple instrumentals to highlight Mason's crystalline tone and genius lyrics, which ultimately build to the upbeat chorus with a focus on the positive times stating "I don't miss us now but I miss us then."



Video director Polo Pi$tola brilliantly uses the effect of lighting and setting to highlight polar emotions. The video begins beside the ocean on a beautifully lit day where we see Mason and her love interest start to fall for each other amongst a gathering of a group of friends. Through their deep glances, smiles, and soft touches, Pi$tola allows the audience to feel the intense connection between the two. As this connection fades, the scene changes to a different party with darker lighting. Their mannerisms shift to glances at a phone, shouting, and slaps to the face. Overall, "Miss Us Then" is a full story of lost love, and provides the substance that is often glossed over in the industry today.

