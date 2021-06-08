Lea McIntosh to Release Swaggering Blues Album 'Blood Cash'

Lea McIntosh is proud to announce the release of Blood Cash, to be released on August 20th, via Shark Park Records. McIntosh's daring and distinctive album debut, reflects an innate talent that's been apparent from an early age. Produced by Travis Cruse and mixed by Grammy winner John Porter (B.B. KIng, Buddy Guy, Keb Mo.) Blood Cash is an exceptional offering that spotlights her intrinsic abilities as a singer and songwriter. The album boasts seven original songs that Lea co-wrote with collaborator and guitarist Cruse, aided and abetted by veteran musicians Myron Dove on bass, drummer Deszon Claiborne, keyboardist Eamonn Flynn and Andy Just on harmonica.



Given a bluesy sway and swagger, the material clearly affirms Lea's confidence and clarity. From the sass and strut of opening track "Blood Cash," the assertive stance of "Bluel Stoned Heart," "Tennessee Hurricane," and "Fantasy Woman," the supple shuffle of "Purple Suede Boots," the quiet resolve of "Soul Stopper," through the spunky finesse of the prophetic track "The Fire is Coming," Lea demonstrates the verve, vitality and versatility that clearly belie the fact that this is her initial recording.



Indeed, Lea was born to sing the blues. she grew up in a troubled household where she witnessed drugs, violence, and criminal mayhem. Her mother was murdered when Lea was only eleven, and her early years found her dealing with physical and emotional abuse. As a result, she's given voice to her troubled, tumultuous past and reasserted herself with a record that reflects bother her talent and tenacity.



"I finally found the courage to face my real heart," she says. "I'm not scared anymore, things might still fall apart. Brick-by-brick I'm going to fix this road and keep telling myself there's no place quite like home."