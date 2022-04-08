LeAnn Rimes Announces New Album 'god's work'

Today, GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, actress, and author LeAnn Rimes announced her new album, god's work (EverLe Records via Thirty Tigers/ The Orchard), to be released on Friday, September 16th.

The 12-track record features an eclectic group of accomplished artists that bring a genre-bending sound to the album, including Mickey Guyton, Ziggy Marley, Aloe Blacc, Ben Harper, Ledisi, Sheila E., Robert Randolph, and more. god's work is available for pre-order through the link here.

Upon purchase, fans will be granted access to "throw my arms around the world" and "i do (Aloe Blacc and LeAnn Rimes duet)," as well as new track "how much a heart can hold," which Rimes performed earlier today on The View.

Written and produced by Rimes and her longtime collaborator and close friend/producer/songwriter Darrell Brown, god's work has been nearly three years in the making and puts Rimes' breathtaking vocals on full display. The track listing includes a mix of ethereal, rhythmic, and brutally honest songs that take each listener on their own unique journey, exploring the duality of life and recognizing the light and the dark that we all encounter. Rimes made a commitment to highlight females in the creation of the album, from the mixing to the recording and mastering, allowing her to fully immerse herself in the vulnerability of the lyrics and sound.

"For me, god's work was all about a journey of reclamation, where humanity meets spirit," Rimes said. "The idea was to really dig into the duality of life, and I needed to be at the place I am in my life now in order to release this record whole-heartedly. It's so empowering that I am finally there."

Rimes intentionally chose to go with an all-lowercase album title and track listing, explaining "If we're arguing about why the 'g' is or isn't capitalized, we're missing the whole point. It's so important for us to focus on the messages, rather than the nuances."

To help celebrate the album announcement and Rimes' 25th anniversary, the GRAMMY Award-winning artist will headline this year's iconic music series, "CMT Crossroads," airing on April 14th at 8p/7c on CMT. "CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends" features an all-female lineup, including Mickey Guyton, Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde, and Brandy Clark, who help commemorate Rimes' career and recognize the path she blazed forward for women in all genres.

LeAnn Rimes is an international multi-platinum selling acclaimed singer and ASCAP award-winning songwriter who has sold more than 48 million units globally, won 2 Grammy® Awards; 12 Billboard Music Awards; 2 World Music Awards; 3 Academy of Country Music Awards; 2 Country Music Association Awards and one Dove Award. At 14, Rimes won "Best New Artist" making her the youngest solo artist to take home a Grammy® Award, and at 15, she became the first country artist to win "Artist of the Year" at the Billboard Music Awards.

Out of the 42 singles she has released throughout her expansive career, LeAnn's ballad "How Do I Live" holds the record as Billboard's Hot 100 all-time #1 hit by a female artist and continues to rank #4 on Billboard's "Greatest of All Time: Hot 100 Song." 15 of her multi-genre singles are top-10 hits, including "Can't Fight the Moonlight," which went #1 in 11 countries.

In 2017, the world-renowned singer released her 16th studio RCA UK/Thirty Tigers album, Remnants, which debuted at # 4 on Billboard's Independent Album Chart, peaked at #3 on iTunes ® overall charts in its first week, garnered two #1 Billboard Dance hits with "Long Live Love" and "LovE is LovE is LovE," and one Top 5 hit with "Love Line." In the fall of 2018, Rimes revealed a new EP for her fans titled Re-Imagined that featured five new versions of some of her record-breaking hits, including an epic duet with the music icon Stevie Nicks. Most recently, the Grammy-winning superstar unveiled her first-ever LIVE recording as an exclusive vinyl release in honor of the 2019 Record Store Day titled "Rimes: Live at Gruene Hall" where Rimes celebrated music of all genres.

The powerhouse vocalist lit up television screens throughout the 2018 holiday season as she starred and served as an Executive Producer in Hallmark's "It's Christmas, Eve," which earned the highest TV original movie debut to-date for the channel premiering to over 4.3 million viewers. In 2020, Rimes shined the brightest and won season four of FOX's The Masked Singer, with Entertainment Weekly stating that she delivered "... the most beautiful performance in the history of The Masked Singer." Most recently, she served as the inspiration judge on the Discovery+ competition series, Meet Your Makers Showdown, which started streaming November 2021.

Passionate about using her voice to help heal the world, LeAnn was honored with the Ally of Equality Award by the Human Rights Campaign for her over 20 years of support of equal rights, the 2019 HOPE Award for Depression Advocacy, and 2009 ACM Humanitarian Award, among other recognitions. She continues to channel her voice in new ways, releasing CHANT: The Human & The Holy (EverLe Records / Thirty Tigers), which spent 5 weeks at #1 on iTunes New Age Chart, as well as her iHeartRadio mental health and wholeness podcast, Wholly Human, that brings her lifestyle blog, Soul of EverLe, to life.

Going into its third season, Wholly Human reached #2 on iTunes Health & Fitness Chart and placed in the Top 35 overall for podcasts worldwide. LeAnn is now celebrating her 25th anniversary as a recording artist, commemorating the release of her debut album "Blue," and will release her next studio album, god's work, in 2022.

Listen to the new single here: