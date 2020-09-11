Le Couleur Release 'Concorde' LP

Listen to the new album below!

Montreal-based alternative pop trio Le Couleur have released their album, Concorde, out now via Lisbon Lux Records. On the album, Le Couleur create a rich, dreamy, and intoxicating soundscape, infused with elements of nu-disco and synth pop. Radiant and otherworldy melodies are uplifted by Laurence Giroux-Do's ethereal vocals and warm synth tones.



In support of the album release, Le Couleur are playing a virtual live show. This unique concert, which will only take place once online, will also be the opportunity to discover the band's new formation, which now includes 6 musicians on stage. By purchasing tickets online, the public will receive a private URL to attend the live show, which will take place on Thursday, September 17th at 9pm Eastern Standard Time (EST). Buy tickets here and RSVP here.



Concorde takes its name from the legendary Franco-British airplane from 1965, nicknamed the "beautiful white bird" for its sleek and modern design. This avant-garde project that ended in tragedy has always held a certain fascination for Laurence Giroux-do (vocals); a deadly "crash" that inspired in her a sense of macabre sensuality.



Le Couleur called upon several Montreal musicians for the creation of Concorde, such as singer Valence, Radiant Baby, Éliane Préfontaine (Paupière), Louis-Joseph Cliche (Beat Market), Jean-Nicolas Doss (Wizaard) Philippe Beaudin (The Brooks) as well as the American Paul Hammer (Savoir Adore). Concorde is out now.

Listen here:

