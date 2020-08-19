Le Couleur Announces Virtual Launch of New Album CONCORDE

You can now watch the 'Silhouette' live at home video.

After the cancellation of more than 20 shows, including South By South West and the Francofolies de Montréal, Le Couleur worked hard to allow their fans to discover their new album Concorde on stage as soon as the fall season began. A rare Franco-Canadian band with a solid reputation in countries such as the United States, Mexico, France and Brazil, Le Couleur wanted to take advantage of the context to give all their fans the opportunity to see them on stage in 2020.



This unique concert, which will only take place once online, will also be the opportunity to discover the band's new formation, which now includes 6 musicians on stage. By purchasing tickets online, the public will receive a private URL to attend the live show, which will take place on Thursday, September 17th at 9pm Eastern Standard Time (EST). Buy tickets here and RSVP here.



In addition, Le Couleur have shared a live at home video for "Silhouette".

Watch below!





Concorde is out September 11th via Lisbon Lux Records and is now available for pre-order and digital pre-save.

The Montreal trio, created by Laurence Giroux-Do (vocals), Patrick Gosselin (bass), and Steeven Chouinard (drums), and bolstered live by Philippe Beaudin (percussions) and Francis Do Monte (guitar, keyboards), delivers rich and irresistibly danceable performances.



Le Couleur polished their sound until it shined as bright as the late Studio 54's spotlights with EPs Voyage Love (2013) and Dolce Désir (2015), and then P.O.P. (2016), their critically acclaimed debut album.



Thanks to precious advice from Giorgio Moroder, with whom the band had the opportunity of sharing the stage, Le Couleur recorded their new album adopting a completely different approach.



Concorde takes its name from the legendary Franco-British airplane from 1965, nicknamed the "beautiful white bird" for its sleek and modern design. This avant-garde project that ended in tragedy has always held a certain fascination for Laurence Giroux-do; a deadly "crash" that inspired in her a sense of macabre sensuality.



In the album's music we find vintage influences, recalling the faded charm of 70s erotica, warm tones also rooted in psychedelia, disco, yéyé, and French chanson.

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You