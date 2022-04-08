Lauv Releases New Single 'All 4 Nothing (I'm So in Love)'

Today, multi-Platinum and chart-topping singer, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Lauv releases his brand-new single and video "All 4 Nothing (I'm So In Love)", available everywhere now via Virgin Music Label and Artist Services. The single serves as the title track of Lauv's highly anticipated second full-length album, All 4 Nothing, set to be released in August. Lauv also announces a North American headline tour - full dates below.

On the inspiration behind the new single, Lauv shares "All 4 Nothing (I'm So In Love)" is a song about loving someone so much at a time in your life when you're still in the process of learning how to love yourself and being scared how your own personal insecurities could ruin a love that is and could be so genuine and transformative. In essence, it's a song about surrendering to love and life."

Directed by Hannah Lux Davis (Ariana Grande, Doja Cat), the stunning video encapsulates the giddy and weightless feeling of first falling in love. The video will be premiering on Nick Music and MTV's Fresh Out Live in the US.

On the video shoot, Lauv continues "shooting the video with Hannah Lux Davis was an amazing, eye opening experience which has not only pushed the boundaries of how I see myself as an artist but also as a clear example of the true artist that Hannah herself is and her ability to bring those things out in the artists she works with. It surpassed every dream I could've had for shooting a video for this song."

On his upcoming album, All 4 Nothing, Lauv opened up like never before to expand his signature sound. He focused on the storytelling and crafted an immersive and irresistible body of work steeped in moments of nostalgia, conflict, and ultimately, self-empowerment.

Lauv's North American headline tour will kick off August 11th, with stops in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom, Nashville at Ryman Auditorium, and Los Angeles at The Greek Theatre. Presale starts on Monday, April 11th @ 12pm local and general onsale begins Thursday, April 14th @ 10am local. For more info and to sign up for presale access visit here.

Watch the music video for the new track here:

Tour Dates

Aug 11th - Minneapolis, MN - The Amory

Aug 12th - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Aug 13th - Detroit, MI - Meadow Brook Amphitheater

Aug 15th - Toronto, ON - RBC Echo Beach

Aug 16th - Montreal, QC - Place Bell

Aug 17th - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

Aug 19th - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

Aug 20th - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

Aug 21st - Cincinnati, OH - Icon Festival Stage at Smale Park

Aug 23rd - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!

Aug 25th - Washington, DC - The Anthem

Aug 26th - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom at Manhattan Center

Aug 28th - Ashbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage

Aug 30th - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug 31st - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

Sept 1st - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

Sept 3rd - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

Sept 4th - Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sept 6th - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom

Sept 7th - Ogden, UT - Ogden Amphitheater

Sept 9th - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre

Sept 11th - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Sept 12th - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

Sept 15th - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre - UC Berkeley

Sept 17th - Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Sept 20th - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater