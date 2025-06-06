Lauren Spencer Smith Confirms 2026 North American Headline Tour

The 31-date tour includes stops in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Austin, and more.
Breakout vocalist and songwriter Lauren Spencer Smith has confirmed the North American headline tour, produced by Live Nation, in support of her upcoming album, THE ART OF BEING A MESS. Kicking off in February 2026, Spencer Smith will embark on the 31-date tour with stops in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Austin and more.
General and Verizon Access presale begins Monday, June 9 at 10 a.m. local time. Further Verizon Access details HERE. General on sale beginning Friday, June 13 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets and more information HERE.
Lauren Spencer Smith has partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 per ticket will be contributed by Lauren Spencer Smith to PLUS1, supporting organizations caring for young people facing housing insecurity, hunger, and addiction. www.plus1.org. No portion of the ticket purchase is tax deductible.
Spencer Smith’s highly anticipated sophomore album, THE ART OF BEING A MESS, is set for release June 27 on Island Records/Republic Records. Pre-order/pre-save HERE. In anticipation, she has shared “bridesmaid” and “IF KARMA DOESN’T GET YOU (I WILL),” which landed on Spotify’s U.S. Viral Chart. Vinyl, CDs and signed product are available via her online store HERE.
This fall, she will tour Europe, U.K., Australia and New Zealand, beginning September 3 in Madrid and including stops in Paris, London, Berlin, Dublin, Glasgow and more—with over 50,000 tickets already sold. Newly added dates include Belfast’s Ulster Hall on September 30 and Liverpool’s Olympia on October 3. See below for a complete list of dates. Tickets and more information HERE.
True to its name, THE ART OF BEING A MESS captures the emotional rollercoaster Spencer Smith experienced while writing her second album. Each song taps into a feeling—anger, devastation, love, peace, confusion and everything in between, sometimes all at once. Reflecting on the chaos of being human, each song finds Spencer Smith revisiting real stories and experiences in her life. With this album, she reminds listeners to embrace and feel comfortable in their emotions, that not everything is black-and-white.
THE ART OF BEING A MESS follows her debut album, Mirror (2023), which features the RIAA Certified Platinum singles “Flowers” and “Fingers Crossed”—the latter of which peaked at #19 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has reached over 875 million global streams.
From a small town on Vancouver Island, Spencer Smith began her musical journey in 2019, gaining a sizeable audience online. Through her music, she explored breakups, complex feelings about school, family and friends. Spencer Smith has performed at the MTV Video Music Awards, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and the People’s Choice Awards—where she was also a Best New Artist nominee.
July 3—Calgary, AB—Calgary Stampede
September 3—Madrid, ES—Sala La Riviera
September 4—Barcelona, ES—Razzmatazz
September 6—Brussels, BE—Ancienne Belgique
September 7—Brussels, BE—Ancienne Belgique
September 9—Amsterdam, NL—AFAS Live
September 10—Hamburg, DE—Inselpark Arena
September 12—Stockholm, SE—Fållan
September 13—Copenhagen, DK—KB Hallen
September 14—Oslo, NO—Sentrum Scene
September 17—Berlin, DE—Columbiahalle
September 19—Prague, CZ—SaSaZu
September 20—Vienna, AT—Gasometer
September 22—Munich, DE—Tonhalle
September 23—Zurich, CH—X-Tra
September 25—Oberhausen, DE—Turbinenhalle 1
September 26—Paris, FR—Bataclan
September 29—Dublin, IE—National Stadium
September 30—Belfast, UK —Ulster Hall
October 2—London, UK—Eventim Apollo
October 3—Liverpool, UK—Olympia
October 5—Glasgow, UK—O2 Academy
October 6—Glasgow, UK—O2 Academy
October 8—Manchester, UK—O2 Victoria Warehouse
October 9—Leeds, UK—O2 Academy
October 10—Newcastle, UK—O2 City Hall
October 12—Birmingham, UK—O2 Academy
October 13—Bristol, UK—Beacon
November 2—Auckland, NZ—Town Hall
November 4—Sydney, AU—Hordern Pavilion
November 6—Brisbane, AU—The Fortitude Music Hall
November 7—Melbourne, AU—Festival Hall
November 8—Adelaide, AU—Hindley Street Music Hall
November 10—Perth, AU—Astor Theatre
February 4—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium
February 6—Dallas, TX—South Side Ballroom
February 7—Austin, TX—ACL Live – Moody Theater
February 9—Houston, TX—House of Blues
February 10—New Orleans, LA—The Fillmore
February 12—Orlando, FL—House of Blues
February 13—Atlanta, GA—The Tabernacle
February 14—Charlotte, NC—The Fillmore
February 17—Silver Spring, MD—The Fillmore
February 18—Philadelphia, PA—The Fillmore
February 20—Brooklyn, NY—Brooklyn Paramount
February 21—Boston, MA—Citizens House of Blues
February 22—Ottawa, ON—Bronson Centre
February 24—Montreal, QC—MTELUS
February 25—Toronto, ON—HISTORY
February 28—Detroit, MI—The Fillmore
March 2—Indianapolis, IN—Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
March 3—Chicago, IL—Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
March 4—Madison, WI—The Sylvee
March 6—Kansas City, MO—Uptown Theater
March 7—Minneapolis, MN—The Fillmore
March 10—Denver, CO—The Fillmore
March 11—Salt Lake City, UT—The Union
March 13—Phoenix, AZ—The Van Buren
March 14—Anaheim, CA—House of Blues
March 17—Los Angeles, CA—The Wiltern
March 18—San Francisco, CA—The Masonic
March 19—Sacramento, CA—Ace of Spades
March 21—Portland, OR—Roseland Theatre
March 22—Vancouver, BC—The Orpheum
March 23—Seattle, WA—Moore Theatre
Photo credit: Baeth
Videos