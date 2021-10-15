Lauren Jauregui Unveils 'Scattered' Single Featuring Vic Mensa

Fresh off the release of her latest track, "Colors," Lauren Jauregui returns today with "Scattered" featuring Vic Mensa; yet another cut off her forthcoming debut solo project, 'PRELUDE,' set for release November 5.

Written by Lauren Jauregui and produced by Oak Felder (Demi Lovato, Brandy, Kehlani), "Scattered" hinges on a hypnotic beat peppered with horns and lush guitar as her vocals flutter from intimate verses into a confessional chorus, "I think I might need some help; I don't feel like myself."

Speaking about the song, Lauren reveals, "It's essentially about my mind being scattered. Vic heard it and felt it. I loved the idea of having a male perspective on assessing mental health."

"The transparency and the vulnerability, that's what drew me into the song "Scattered," Vic Mensa explains. "I've come to realize that when I speak about the myriad of mental issues I go through, and speak about them honestly and with no short-cuts, not only is it a catharsis for me, it's also valuable for the world because so many people are going through the same manifestations."

"Scattered" arrives hot on the heels of the Johnny Rain-produced "Colors," which features sparse piano and airy strings, underscoring her emotionally charged delivery, effervescent harmonies, and evocative spoken word.

Released earlier this month and marking the beginning of the highly anticipated return of one of pop's most loved singer-songwriters and performers. Hailed by Billboard as "a piercing self-examination," highlighting "Jauregui's spirit and skill," with Teen Vogue lauding it "deeply introspective," and PAPER Magazine proclaiming "it has enough substance to tide you down with just one spin," the release of these two songs mark the beginning of a brand-new era for the newly independent artist and creator.

Along with the new music, Lauren Jauregui exclusively revealed in an interview with Bustle that she's taking full creative control and embarking on a fully independent career, releasing music in partnership with AWAL Recordings and serving as executive producer on her upcoming 'PRELUDE' project.

According to Lauren, "My music is about getting to the bottom of how I'm feeling... Now, I have the freedom to explore all of the different ways I can express myself. My art is a witness to my growth." With the initial announcement of 'PRELUDE,' Lauren reveals, "Deep gratitude to be able to finally birth the beginning of this project into the world. 'PRELUDE' is a piece of my heart, and I can't wait for you all to hear what that sounds like."

Yesterday, Lauren kicked off her new era with a special livestream performance presented by the premium social live media platform Moment House, co-directed by Lauren and her new creative director Matthew Daniel Siskin (Beyoncé, 6LACK, Florence & The Machine), giving fans an intimate first glimpse of Jauregui performing songs from 'PRELUDE', for the very first time.

Amidst a dreamy, intimate setting, Jauregui will deliver a dynamic performance featuring dancers, costume changes and more. Yesterday, Jauregui's moment was broadcast in North and South America, and earlier today in Asia, Australia & New Zealand, while fans in the UK, Europe, and Africa can watch this evening, starting at 7pm BST.

You can hear, see, and feel Lauren Jauregui's evolution in her music. The world initially met the multi-platinum second generation Cuban-American singer and songwriter as one-fifth of the award-winning, arena-filling, and chart-dominating multiplatinum pop phenomenon Fifth Harmony. Projecting her voice across popular culture, she collaborated with everyone from Halsey and Steve Aoki to Ty Dolla $ign and Diane Warren.

In between, Lauren dropped her first solo single "Expectations" during 2018, which went on to generate over 100 million streams, paving the way for a procession of fan favorites including "More Than That," "Lento'' with Tainy, and "50ft," and "Invisible Chains," taken from Birds of Prey: The Album. During 2021, she released a new song, "Temporary" in collaboration with a mental health initiative sponsored by Ad Council.

Using her platform for progress, Lauren also actively speaks up for various social justice initiatives, including human rights, and women's and LGBTQ+ rights. Now, she embraces freedom of expression both personally and creatively on her 2021 independent debut, PRELUDE, released in partnership with AWAL. For the first time, Lauren showcases every side of herself with no shortage of spirit, sensuality, style, and soul, delivering an unfiltered and undeniable depiction of who she is.

Listen to the new track here:

Watch the trailer for the PRELUDE performance here: