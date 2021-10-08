Lauren Jauregui Releases New Single 'Colors' From Debut Solo Project

Today, marks the highly anticipated return of one of pop's most loved singer-songwriters and performers, Lauren Jauregui, who releases a brand-new song, "Colors," taken from her upcoming debut solo project, 'PRELUDE,' coming soon via her own label Attunement Records under exclusive license to AWAL Recordings.

Written by Lauren and produced by Johnny Rain, "Colors" features sparse piano and airy strings, which underscore her emotionally charged delivery, effervescent harmonies, and evocative spoken word.

Speaking about the song, Lauren reveals, "When you paint a wall, you have to paint over what is underneath. I'm trying to convince myself I'm someone I'm not," she explains. "The song is a literal conversation. When everyone is gone, it's just you and I. You can paint on the wall, but you can't erase them all. I'm letting myself know that no matter what is going on, I need to be okay with myself. You can't run away from yourself, because all of your layers are still going to be there. You need to learn to see them and accept them."

Along with the new music, Lauren Jauregui has exclusively revealed today in an interview with Bustle that she's taking full creative control and embarking on a fully independent career, releasing music in partnership with AWAL Recordings and serving as executive producer on her upcoming 'PRELUDE' project.

Lauren is also excited to announce a special livestream performance presented by the premium social live media platform Moment House, co-directed by new creative director Matthew Daniel Siskin (Beyoncé, 6LACK, Florence & The Machine).

Airing on Thursday, October 14th and Friday, October 15th (depending on territory), the event will see Jauregui performing songs from 'PRELUDE', for the very first time. Amidst a dreamy, intimate setting, Jauregui will deliver a dynamic performance featuring dancers, costume changes and more. Jauregui's moment will be broadcast to various territories around the world including North and South America, Asia, Australia & New Zealand, and the UK, Europe, and Africa.

Following her music debut at just 16 years old as a member of Fifth Harmony, Lauren has gone on to earn multiple awards and nominations both with and outside of the group. She has collaborated with some of the world's biggest artists and producers and has amassed millions of global streams in her own right as she has weaved through the search for her own voice.

Listen to the new track here:

Watch the trailer for the livestream performance here: