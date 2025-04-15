Lauren Daigle to Embark on U.S. Tour Beginning This May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Grammy-winner Lauren Daigle has announced a return to the road this May. On May 17th at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, she’ll begin a run of sixteen of her high-energy, critically hailed, hit-filled shows.

This past year was one of the most successful of Lauren Daigle’s career. She performed “America the Beautiful” (with Trombone Shorty) in front of the largest Super Bowl viewing audience in network and streaming history. She drew sold-out crowds for her debuts in Cape Town and Pretoria, South Africa and celebrated the biggest tour of her career, The Kaleidoscope Tour, (more than one million tickets sold), in support of her self-titled album. She marked her 6th #1 song, was nominated for two GRAMMY© Awards and topped 6 billion total streams.

Tour Dates

May 17 Cincinnati, OH: TQL Stadium

May 27 Tallahassee, FL: Ruby Diamond Concert Hall SOLD OUT

May 29 Hollywood, FL: Hard Rock Live Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

May 30 Savannah, GA: Johnny Mercer Theater

July 13 Fargo, ND: Red River Valley Fair

July 15 Omaha, NE: Orpheum Theater

July 16 Omaha, NE: Orpheum Theater

July 19 Valparaiso, IN: Porter County Fair

Aug 2 Highland, CA: San Manuel Yaamava’ Theater

Aug 5 Morrison, CO: Red Rocks Amphitheatre SOLD OUT

Aug 14 Lewisburg, WV: State Fair of West Virginia

Aug 15 West Lafayette, IN: Elliott Hall of Music - Purdue University

Aug 16 Lima, OH: Allen County Fair

Sep 10 Oklahoma City, OK: The Zoo Amphitheatre

Sep 12 Waco, TX: Baylor University Foster Pavilion

Sep 13 Youngsville, LA: Youngsville Amphitheater

Louisiana native Lauren Daigle is a two-time Grammy®, eight-time Billboard Music, four-time American Music, and twelve-time GMA Dove Music Award winner. She’s garnered over 5 billion audio streams and years of sold-out world tours with performances spanning four continents (North America, Australia, Europe and Africa). Her latest GRAMMY-nominated album, Lauren Daigle consists of 23 new songs including the recent RIAA gold-certified single, “Thank God I Do.” The single earned Daigle her sixth Billboard No. 1, making her the first artist to have two songs top the chart for 20+ weeks. Daigle’s The Kaleidoscope Tour, received critical praise, was extended twice and saw Daigle connect with her audiences like never before.

Since the release of her GRAMMY® Award-winning, 2x platinum-certified 2018 album Look Up Child – which includes the breakthrough, 6-time platinum hit single “You Say” – Daigle has been a mainstay on the Billboard charts. When Look Up Child debuted at No. 3 on the Top 200 Albums chart, Daigle became the first female artist in history to simultaneously hit the Top 10 on both Billboard’s Pop and Christian Album charts. She went on to break another record when the LP reached 100 weeks at No. 1 on the Top Christian Albums chart, which is the greatest number of weeks that any artist has spent at the top of any individual album chart. Similarly, the 6x platinum-certified “You Say” is the longest-running No. 1 to appear on any weekly Billboard chart.

