Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Lauren Balthrop Releases Lush 'What of the Days' Based Off Maya Angelou Poem

Lauren Balthrop Releases Lush 'What of the Days' Based Off Maya Angelou Poem

The new album will be released on August 12.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 12, 2022  

Nashville's Lauren Balthrop makes captivating, candid music propelled by her crystalline voice and will release her sophomore album, Things Will Be Different on August 12 via Olivia Records - [album presave]. Today, she releases the lush album opener "What of the Days."

Lauren says, "I tuned my guitar to Open G, opened a book of poetry by Maya Angelou, and wrote a melody to the words of her poem My Life Has Turned to Blue. Then, I began to rewrite the words and this became 'What of the Days'. As the opening song for the album, it evokes sentimental longing for what was and what we can't go back to but with a hopeful look forward."

The track follows "Thank You," a serene duet with songwriter Maya de Vitry, and the vulnerable "Piece of s."

A folk-pop singer-songwriter in the lineage of Carly Simon, Joni Mitchell, and Carole King, Lauren has been acclaimed by Stereogum, Paste, Under The Radar, No Depression, and more. She found her voice on this album as Things Will Be Different has an ethereal, creepy in a good way minimalism.

Things Will Be Different was produced by Nick Kinsey (Waxahatchee, Kevin Morby) and features musicians Ellen Kempner (Palehound), Matthew Douglas (Mountain Goats), Kevin Copeland, Maya de Vitry, David Lizmi, James Paul Mitchell, Matt Combs, Steven Bernstein, and Jared Samuel (Invisible Familiars).

Balthrop will be on the road for a run of shows post-album release and a full list of dates can be found below.

Listen to the new single here:

Lauren Balthrop Tour Dates

Aug 24 - Egremont, MA - Egremont Barn #

Aug 25 - Boston, MA - Club Passim #

Aug 26 - Easthampton, MA - Marigold Theater #

Aug 27 - New York, NY - Rockwood Music Hall Stage 2 $

Aug 28 - Cambridge, NY - The Depot at Argyle Brewing Co #

Aug 30 - Lancaster, PA - Zoetropolis #

Sep 02 - Ashville, NC - Isis Music Hall

Sep 07 - Nashville, TN - Analog at the Hutton

Sep 09 - Louisville, KY - The Whirling Tiger

Sep 23-9/25 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Americana Music Fest

# w/ Violet Bell

$ w/ Violet Bell and Elizabeth & the Catapult

MacGyver Contest

Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Outdoor Film Festival Launches on July 6
July 5, 2022

The Outdoor Film Festival consists of a series of interactive workshops and film screenings set in open spaces and nature in East Harlem. With each day given a thematic focal point, the festival is centered around intergenerational healing as it relates to Black and BIPOC communities living in Harlem and across New York City.
Asian Film Festival of Dallas (AFFD) Announces Film Lineup for 21st Edition
July 5, 2022

The Asian Film Festival of Dallas (AFFD) announced the film lineup for this year’s 21st edition of the film festival. AFFD’s Opening Night selection is Wenxiong Xing’s Too Cool to Kill, the Closing Night selection is Roshan Sethi’s 7 Days, Spotlight screenings include Park Hoon-Jung’s The Witch 2: The Other One, and Shô Miyake’s Small, Slow but Steady.
Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean & DJ Lux to Debut New AJ Single 'SMOKE'
July 5, 2022

Backstreet Boy, AJ Mclean and WEG’s newest artist and Billboard Record Charter DJ Lux will be debuting AJ’s new single ‘SMOKE’. The two are the founders of the music collaboration ATCK, All The Cool Kids, and are releasing their newest records featuring impressive artists on a global scale. Get VIP tickets now!
Raphael Saadiq Tapped as Marvel's MOON GIRL & DEVIL DINOSAUR Executive Music Producer
July 5, 2022

Three-time GRAMMY Award® winner Raphael Saadiq has been named executive music producer for 'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur,' the highly anticipated animated series following 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette (aka Moon Girl) and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur, as they protect New York City's Lower East Side from danger.
Supernatural Thriller THE SUMMONED to Be Released on VOD Thursday
July 5, 2022

Directed by Meir with a script by Jewish-Ukrainian writer Yuri Baranovsky, THE SUMMONED's powerful cast features J. Quinton Johnson (Hamilton on Broadway, AMC's The Son), Emma Fitzpatrick (THE SOCIAL NETWORK), Salvador Chacon (FX's Mayans M.C.), Angela Gulner (Netflix's GLOW), and Freddy Douglas (Hallmark's The Odyssey).