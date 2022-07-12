Lauren Balthrop Releases Lush 'What of the Days' Based Off Maya Angelou Poem

Nashville's Lauren Balthrop makes captivating, candid music propelled by her crystalline voice and will release her sophomore album, Things Will Be Different on August 12 via Olivia Records - [album presave]. Today, she releases the lush album opener "What of the Days."

Lauren says, "I tuned my guitar to Open G, opened a book of poetry by Maya Angelou, and wrote a melody to the words of her poem My Life Has Turned to Blue. Then, I began to rewrite the words and this became 'What of the Days'. As the opening song for the album, it evokes sentimental longing for what was and what we can't go back to but with a hopeful look forward."

The track follows "Thank You," a serene duet with songwriter Maya de Vitry, and the vulnerable "Piece of s."

A folk-pop singer-songwriter in the lineage of Carly Simon, Joni Mitchell, and Carole King, Lauren has been acclaimed by Stereogum, Paste, Under The Radar, No Depression, and more. She found her voice on this album as Things Will Be Different has an ethereal, creepy in a good way minimalism.

Things Will Be Different was produced by Nick Kinsey (Waxahatchee, Kevin Morby) and features musicians Ellen Kempner (Palehound), Matthew Douglas (Mountain Goats), Kevin Copeland, Maya de Vitry, David Lizmi, James Paul Mitchell, Matt Combs, Steven Bernstein, and Jared Samuel (Invisible Familiars).

Balthrop will be on the road for a run of shows post-album release and a full list of dates can be found below.

Listen to the new single here:

Lauren Balthrop Tour Dates

Aug 24 - Egremont, MA - Egremont Barn #

Aug 25 - Boston, MA - Club Passim #

Aug 26 - Easthampton, MA - Marigold Theater #

Aug 27 - New York, NY - Rockwood Music Hall Stage 2 $

Aug 28 - Cambridge, NY - The Depot at Argyle Brewing Co #

Aug 30 - Lancaster, PA - Zoetropolis #

Sep 02 - Ashville, NC - Isis Music Hall

Sep 07 - Nashville, TN - Analog at the Hutton

Sep 09 - Louisville, KY - The Whirling Tiger

Sep 23-9/25 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Americana Music Fest

# w/ Violet Bell

$ w/ Violet Bell and Elizabeth & the Catapult