Laura Jinn Shares Second Single 'I'm Driving To Target'

Brooklyn-based artist/producer Laura Jinn shares her second single, "I'm Driving to Target." Synth-pop escapism meets riot grrrl rage, "I'm Driving to Target" is full of shimmering synths and verbed out vocals creating a dreamy atmosphere of a suburban enclave before boiling over into a pulsing mania punctuated by a list of items for purchase. On the track, Jinn fantasizes about a department store shopping spree as if she's just one eyeshadow brush away from salvation. EARMILK praises, "the intoxicating experience of entering the consumer heaven flooded with pounding synth pads, high-tempo drumming and Laura's playful vocals. The joking tone self-reflexively criticises our obsessive and compulsive habits while basking in the pleasure of abundance of choice."

Recently, Jinn announced her debut EP Sick! via Northern Transmissions , a 5-track EP comprised of 15 minutes of maniacal electro goth pop chaos.Jinn made the demos in 2019 while sifting through memories of a turbulent few years to write songs that unearth a hilarity in paranoia, claustrophobia and obsession. The EP is centrally preoccupied with sickness: who has it, and who decides what it is? What would it feel like to embrace your sickness, to accept it totally and to luxuriate in it?

Once the pandemic began, such attitudes towards sickness became harder to hold. Jinn produced the final versions of the tracks while quarantining in Brooklyn with co-producer Tatum Gale. They poured themselves into the music while grappling with bigger issues: the devastation happening around them, their fear for themselves, and the privilege that kept them safe.

The final product was a set of songs that retained their humor with a darker, more desperate edge. Bitcrushed synths, sudden drops and cut-off screams embody the fury and fear that circulate in Jinn's world, even as her light, teasing vocals suggest bratty confidence. Simultaneously all messed up, wildly unkempt and tautly held together, Jinn's EP sparkles with gruesome implications. She might not be sick, but she certainly isn't well.

Photo Credit: Tatum Gale

