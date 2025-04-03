Laufey Returns with New Single 'Silver Lining'; Watch the Masquerade-Inspired Video

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Laufey returns with her highly anticipated new single, “Silver Lining.” The track is the first new original music since her GRAMMY®-winning breakthrough album Bewitched and its companion expanded version Bewitched: The Goddess Edition, and the first taste of what marks a new Laufey era.

Of the song, Laufey explains, “‘Silver Lining’ is a love song about being able to set your true personality free when you fall in love. Your inner child comes out and you are emboldened by lust. Even if it takes you to hell, at least you’re with your partner.”

The video sees Laufey attending a fantastical masquerade ball surrounded by colorful characters and Rite of Spring-inspired choreography before the party quickly descends into a surreal hellscape, plunging Laufey into a chaos of her own making. The visual was directed by Jason Lester, who Laufey collaborated with on the videos for “From the Start” and “Santa Baby,” and shot on 35mm film.

Laufey (pronounced lay-vay) has captivated a generation with virtuosic songs of love and self-discovery by manifesting her vision of jazz-and classical-infused pop music. She has become a bridge for the older music she adores, from Chet Baker to Carole King to Ravel, by offering her bold interpretation to a younger crop of listeners who have become deeply connected over time. This was all by design — Laufey’s self-assigned raison d’être — and it worked, allowing her to bring to life the whimsical universe known as “Laufey Land.”

Raised between Reykjavik and Washington, D.C., she learned piano and cello as a child, later studying at Berklee College of Music. There, she wrote her debut EP, 2021’s Typical of Me, whose striking single “Street by Street” debuted at No. 1 on Icelandic Radio — the first of many achievements that have grown to include 4.25 billion global streams, a social media audience of 23 million, the biggest jazz LP debut in Spotify history and an album in Billboard’s Top 20 (both for Bewitched), a growing pile of Platinum plaques, a Forbes 30 Under 30 designation, and being named one of TIME’s 2025 Women of the Year. She’s sold out the Hollywood Bowl, Radio City Music Hall, and London’s Royal Albert Hall; performed backed by the LA Phil, the National Symphony Orchestra, and the China Philharmonic Orchestra; shared the stage with the likes of Jon Batiste and Raye; and collaborated on records with artists ranging from Beabadoobee to Norah Jones. Yet, still, her story is only getting started.

LAUFEY LIVE

April 24-May 4—New Orleans Jazz Fest—New Orleans, LA

May 31—Popload Festival—Sao Paolo, Brazil

July 30—Virginia Arts Festival at Chartway Arena—Norfolk, VA*

July 31—Virginia Arts Festival at Chartway Arena—Norfolk, VA*

August 2—Chautauqua Institution—Chautauqua, NY†

August 3—Chautauqua Institution—Chautauqua, NY†

August 7—Blossom Music Center—Cuyahoga Falls, OH‡

August 9—Saratoga Performing Arts Center—Saratoga Springs, NY§

*with The Virginia Symphony Orchestra

†with The Chautauqua Symphony Orchestra

‡with The Cleveland Orchestra

§with The Philadelphia Orchestra

Photo credit: Emma Summerton

Comments