Laufey Launches New Foundation to Support Young Musicians with Music Education

Musician Laufey is launching The Laufey Foundation, with the primary mission of supporting young musicians with the resources they need, especially through youth orchestras, to reach their full potential.

The Laufey Foundation is ensuring that young musicians of all demographics have the opportunity to attend youth orchestra programs, as youth orchestras serve as a gateway and conduit for serious student musicians to achieve their full potential by giving them the experience they need to be successful in their college and university ensembles and beyond.

On the Foundation’s launch, Laufey said, “The support and scholarships I received as a child have directly led to the career I have now. It's been a lifelong dream of mine to provide the next generation with the same support and opportunities. I can't wait to connect with the young musician community!”

The Laufey Foundation will award inaugural grants to the Boston Youth Symphony Orchestra, LA Phil’s YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles) program, The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, and two of Carnegie Hall’s national youth ensembles (NYO2 and NYO Jazz programs, specifically)—all globally recognized and TLF-mission aligned partner orchestras—with a goal of expanding the number and locations of orchestras globally in the the months and years to come.

In addition to her personal contribution to launch the Foundation, Laufey is honoured to announce AWAL, AEG Presents, and Steinway & Sons as Founding Partners, as well as Warner Chappell, Catbird, and Gibson Gives as Benefactor Partners through their generous donations. Moreover, Laufey will also donate a portion of the proceeds of every Mei Mei The Bunny sold.

The work of The Laufey Foundation echoes the life-changing support Laufey received as a young musician, leading to a discovery for her love of classical and jazz music. Throughout her childhood and into adulthood, Laufey received the invaluable mentorship and education required to prepare and encourage her to pursue a career in music. Laufey’s global success can be directly attributed to her experiences playing with esteemed youth orchestra programs and receiving a Presidential Scholarship to attend the Berklee College of Music.

Laufey felt it was time to launch the project she’s always felt incredibly strongly about: giving back to the young artist community and ensuring that the next generation of talented musicians have the same opportunities and tools that she had to pursue her dreams. In 2024, Laufey founded The Laufey Scholarship for Graduate Students at Syracuse University’s Bandier Music Business Master’s Program, which will provide $100,000 to International students in need of financial aid over the next ten years. Earlier this year, Laufey also donated to organizations (World Central Kitchen, Pasadena Humane Society, Altadena Girls and L.A. Regional Food Bank) supporting Angelenos in the aftermath of the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

ABOUT LAUFEY

Laufey (pronounced lay-vay) has captivated a generation with virtuosic songs of love and self-discovery by manifesting her vision of jazz-and classical-infused pop music. She has become a bridge for the older music she adores, from Chet Baker to Carole King to Ravel, by offering her bold interpretation to a younger crop of listeners who have become deeply connected over time. This was all by design — Laufey’s self-assigned raison d’être — and it worked, allowing her to bring to life the whimsical universe known as “Laufey Land.”

Raised between Reykjavik and Washington, D.C., she learned piano and cello as a child, later studying at Berklee College of Music. There, she wrote her debut EP, 2021’s Typical of Me, whose striking single “Street by Street” debuted at No. 1 on Icelandic Radio — the first of many achievements that have grown to include 4.25 billion global streams, a social media audience of 23 million, the biggest jazz LP debut in Spotify history and an album in Billboard’s Top 20 (both for Bewitched), a growing pile of Platinum plaques, a Forbes 30 Under 30 designation, and being named one of TIME’s 2025 Women of the Year. She had her symphonic debut recording with the Philharmonia Orchestra in London and has sold out the Hollywood Bowl, Radio City Music Hall, and London’s Royal Albert Hall; performed backed by the LA Phil, the National Symphony Orchestra, the Iceland Symphony Orchestra and the China Philharmonic Orchestra; shared the stage with the likes of Jon Batiste and Raye; and collaborated on records with artists ranging from Beabadoobee to Norah Jones.

Photo credit: Nicole Mago

