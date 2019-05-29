Latin Grammy Winners 123 Andres Plan Multi-City Concerts This Summer

Travel the Americas with 123 Andrés (pronounced uno, dos, tres Andrés) this summer as they celebrate the release of their newest album, Canta las Letras, with dozens of free family concerts around the country. The schedule include more than 40 shows in and around Washington, DC, as well as library performances in Tulsa, Austin, Bentonville, Arkansas, and Coconut Creek, Florida. A highlight will be performances at Lollapalooza in Chicago this August. Get links and full details of all of these upcoming concerts on the 123 Andrés tour page.

123 Andrés, the husband-wife team of Andrés Salguero and Christina Sanabria, has performed for audiences across the US and in Puerto Rico, Panama, Mexico and Colombia, at venues including Wolf Trap (Vienna, VA), Symphony Space (NYC), and the Coliseo in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Native Spanish-speakers Andrés and Christina are known for high-energy, bilingual concerts with an interactive, theatrical style that gets kids and their grownups singing and dancing in Spanish and English. Andrés and Christina bring a diverse array of Latin rhythms and singable tunes, pulling from their Latin Grammy-winning album Arriba Abajo, from their new language learning album Canta las Letras, and from familiar classics, to create a joyful and authentic family party. Audience members will learn new rhythms and dance steps, and by the end of the show, people of all ages will be dancing the cumbia with Christina and parading around the venue with Andrés as he plays his clarinet. View 123 Andrés' videos on their YouTube page. Find out more about the music at 123andres.com.

123 Andrés' music is an interactive celebration of Latin culture for kids and families, building upon Andrés and Christina's expertise as bilingual teaching artists; he holds a Doctorate in Music, and she holds a Masters in Education. 123 Andrés has been featured on Telemundo, CNN en Español and Univisión, as well as other broadcast outlets. Their music spins on Sirius XM's Kids Place Live, WXPN's Kids Corner and other radio shows in the US and Latin America.

In addition to public concerts, 123 Andrés facilitates professional development seminars for educators and workshops for parents, for school districts, universities and at national education conferences.

Their soothing album of new and classic lullabies, La Luna, was released in 2018. The bilingual album Arriba Abajo ("Up Down") also won national acclaim and awards including a Latin GRAMMY, a follow-up to their Latin GRAMMY nominated debut release ¡Uno, Dos, Tres con Andrés! Visit www.123andres.com for the latest details and learning resources for educators and parents.





