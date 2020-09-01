Lasse Passage Shares New Album 'Sunwards' Out Now

Listen to the new album here.

On Friday, Oslo-based, indie folk artist Lasse Passage shared his new album, Sunwards, out now via Sofa Music. Last week, ahead of the album release, Audiofemme exclusively streamed the LP in full, accompanied by an interview with Passage. On the new release, Audiofemme praises, "Travel is halted, but with Sunwards at his fingertips, Lasse Passage is able to move backward in time, exploring once again a strange city's streets, with surf, heat, and sand just a few steps away." Sunwards is out now globally on all streaming platforms and is available for purchase on vinyl & CD on Bandcamp via Sofa Music.



At first glance, Sunwards is a handful of charming and catchy pop-songs, but upon a closer listen a more complex emotional landscape emerges. With elaborate arrangements and detailed production, Passage narrates with dark humor and self-irony, making the somewhat universal topics personal yet relatable. On the opening track "Miles Away," Passage's musical harmonies, soothing arrangements, and delicate voice contrast with sharp, unapologetic observations that hook the listener, setting the distinct tone for the rest of the album.



On his journey in Mexico, Passage reflects on leaving certain things behind in order to initiate new beginnings, in love as in life. "Traveling for me has always been an inspirational activity tied to my songwriting. Usually, when I set out I have no other fixed points than bringing my guitar and maybe a return date," says Passage.



Sunwards is perhaps Passage's most accessible and ambitious production to this date. It features a band from the top shelf of the Scandinavian jazz scene (Andreas Werliin, Jo Berger Myhre, Andreas Stensland Løwe, Kim Myhr, Anders Hostad Sørås, Espen Reinertsen and Eivind Lønning), and is mixed by Noah Georgeson, a Grammy winning producer, recording, and mixing engineer, known for his work with Joanna Newsom, Devendra Banhart, The Strokes and Norah Jones.

Photo Credit: Jenny Berger Myhre

