Larry Jay to Release First EP, WRITTEN IN WHISKEY

On March 25th, 2022, LA-based country singer-songwriter Larry Jay is releasing a 4 song EP, including new single and title track, "Written In Whiskey."

For the past year and a half, LA-based country singer-songwriter Larry Jay has released no less than 14 singles. Of those, 7 have reached the international iTunes Country charts, with 3 of those hitting #1. His songs have racked up in excess of 200K Spotify streams, while his quirky, humorous youtube videos have received over 80K Youtube views. Now, Larry Jay is finally releasing his first EP.

On Friday, March 25th, 2022, Larry Jay issues a 4 song collection, "Written In Whiskey." The first single and video is for the title track.

TRACK LISTING:

1. Written In Whiskey

2. Bad Ass Beautiful

3. Saving Lives

4. Blood

ABOUT LARRY JAY: A first runner-up in multiple songwriting contests, including the prestigious John Lennon Songwriting Contest, Larry Jay says he started writing and performing music "To set my soul free." Jay has performed at the famed and historic Troubadour in Los Angeles, and he's shared the stage with Neil Young sideman and member of Crazy Horse, Sonny Mone.

Larry Jay injects truth with hopeful lyrics and tasty melodies, to create his own brand of Award-winning Americana-tinged southern fried music. Larry Jay is a 2021 Josie Music Awards Nominee and a 2022 Red Carpet Holland Award Nominee.

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/6LQmkpR1sJUY3SUxqwEUyj?si=xa-Ayw91S1mV9Ut03NLE6A

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/larryjaymusic/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/larryjay_music/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/lwdc123?lang=en

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdwQ9TCMQtrsLNBFL31ReIQ/about

Website: https://www.larryjaymusic.com/