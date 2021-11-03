Larry Jay Releases New Single 'Night School'

In the past 12 months, country singer-songwriter Larry Jay has enjoyed no less than 7 international itunes chart hits, including four #1s! He has also amassed a whopping 160K + streams on spotify, while his music videos have racked up more than 60K youtube views. Now, the California-based artist is announcing that class is in session with his latest single, "Night School."

On November 1st, 2021, MTS Records released "Night School," the latest in a string of clever and catchy singles from Larry Jay. Grab a seat at the front of the class and take notes...Professor Jay is delivering his finest lesson in Country Music 101.

Watch the video for "Night School" below!

Larry Jay performs regular livestreams on his facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/larryjaymusic.

ABOUT LARRY JAY: A first runner-up in multiple songwriting contests, including the prestigious John Lennon Songwriting Contest, Larry Jay says he started writing and performing music "To set my soul free." Jay has performed at the famed and historic Troubadour in Los Angeles, and he's shared the stage with Neil Young sideman and member of Crazy Horse, Sonny Mone.

The New York native, now residing in California, injects truth with hopeful lyrics and tasty melodies, to create his own brand of Award-winning Americana-tinged southern fried music. Larry Jay is a 2021 Josie Music Awards nominee.

