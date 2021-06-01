Larkin Poe to Headline Monster Energy Outbreak Tour

Larkin Poe, the GRAMMY® Award-nominated sister duo comprised of Atlanta-bred, Nashville-based multi-instrumentalists Rebecca and Megan Lovell, are thrilled to announce that they will be hitting the road with the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour which kicks off on September 15, 2021, in St. Louis.

For tickets visit LarkinPoe.com/tour.

In addition to the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour, Larkin Poe has announced several tour dates that will begin on June 4 in Memphis. Throughout the summer Larkin Poe will make stops at venues and iconic festivals like Bonnaroo, BeachLife, Treefort, Roots N Blues, and Shaky Knees. The duo will also be supporting both Melissa Etheridge and Kenny Wayne Shepherd on select dates.

Needless to say, whatever touring was not able to be done in 2020, is certainly being made up for now.

LARKIN POE ON TOUR

June 4 - Memphis, TN - Roar & Pour at the Memphis Zoo - SOLD OUT

June 11 - Alexander City, AL - Alexander City Jazz Fest

June 18 - Henderson, KY - W.C. Handy Blues & Barbecue Festival

June 19 - Huntsville, AL - Concert at Three Caves

June 26 - Syracuse, NY - New York State Blues Festival

July 10 - Rexford, MT - Abayance Bay Marina

August 6 - Billings, MT - Magic City Blues

August 8 - Mammoth Lakes, CA - Mammoth Festival of Beers & Bluesapalooza

August 22 - Thornton, NH - White Mountain Boogie N Blues

August 25 - Doswell, VA - After Hours Concerts at The Meadow Event Park (supporting Melissa Etheridge)

August 28 - Selbyville, DE - Freeman Arts Pavilion (supporting Melissa Etheridge)

August 31 - Kettering, OH - Fraze Pavilion (supporting Kenny Wayne Shepherd)

September 2 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo - SOLD OUT

September 10 - Redondo Beach, CA - BeachLife Festival

September 15 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall*

September 16 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown*

September 17 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre*

September 22-26 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Fest

September 24 - Columbia, MO - Roots N Blues Festival

September 25 - London, KY - World Chicken Festival

September 26 - Prestonburg, KY - Mountain Arts Center*

October 7 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts*

October 8 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall*

October 9 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue*

October 10 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre*

October 12 - Buffalo, NY - Forbes Theatre*

October 14 - Albany, NY - Upstate Concert Hall*

October 15 - Tarrytown, NY - Tarrytown Music Hall*

October 16 - Baltimore, MD - The Recher*

October 17 - Lancaster, PA - Lancaster Roots & Blues

October 19 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVA*

October 21 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre*

October 22 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre*

October 23 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Music Festival

October 28 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom*

October 29 - Bloomington, IL - Castle Theatre*

October 30 - Grand Rapids, MI - Fountain Street Church*

October 31 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues*

November 5 - Oxford, MS - The Lyric Oxford*

November 6 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues*

November 7 - Jackson, MS - Duling Hall*

November 10 - Houston, TX - The Heights Theatre*

November 11 - Austin, TX - Mohawk*

November 13 - Fayetteville, AR - George's Majestic Lounge*

December 3 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel*

December 4 - Knoxville, TN - Bijou Theatre*

December 8 - Little Rock, AR - U. of Arkansas - Pulaski Technical College

*Monster Energy Outbreak Tour Presents: Larkin Poe

In 2020, Larkin Poe ascended to #1 on an array of Billboard charts with their widely-acclaimed fifth studio album, Self Made Man, available via the band's own Tricki-Woo Records. The COVID-19 lockdown didn't keep the Lovells from reaching their fans; the duo performed a number of "Home Sweet Home" livestream concerts and added to their much-loved YouTube covers series. Last summer, they released their second full-length of the year, Kindred Spirits, a self-produced collection of stripped-back covers both classic and new, including songs by the Allman Brothers Band, Robert Johnson, Elton John, Post Malone, Ozzy Osbourne, and more.

This spring, the band launched LPTV, a subscription-based livestreaming and video-on-demand platform offering exclusive concerts and original content. The duo also joined Dierks Bentley and The War and Treaty to perform "Pride (In the Name of Love)" at the 2021 ACM Awards. They will also be featured on a track on ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbon's forthcoming solo album, Hardware.

As all of the music for Self Made Man was originally written with live performance in mind, Larkin Poe is truly excited to finally let the songs breathe.

"We can't wait to get back on stage with the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour this fall for the first time since our album, Self Made Man, came out!" said Larkin Poe. "It's going to feel so good to be back in a room with people celebrating live music again!"

Photo Credit: Jason Stoltz