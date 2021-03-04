Lake Street Dive Premieres Latest Track 'Being a Woman'

In anticipation of International Women's Day, Lake Street Dive premieres their latest track "Being a Woman," today; listen to/share the song below. Written by the band's bassist Bridget Kearney, the finger-snapping track speaks to gender inequality and the societal discrimination women face on a daily basis. On their forthcoming record Obviously, set for release on March 12 via Nonesuch Records, Lake Street Dive has crafted songs that reflect this particularly turbulent chapter in our shared history.

"Happy Women's History Month and this one goes out to all of the hard-working women of the world," says Kearney. "We are thankful to the many voices that came before us shouting for gender equality, without whom we may never have had this microphone in which to say, 'it's not fixed yet!' With this song, we humbly add our voices to that chorus."

In addition, the band will appear on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" on March 11 as well as "CBS This Morning: Saturday Sessions" on March 13.

Obviously is produced by Grammy Award-winning producer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Mike Elizondo, best known as a songwriting collaborator with Dr. Dre, Eminem and 50 Cent; he has also produced records for Fiona Apple, Mary J. Blige, Carrie Underwood and 21 Pilots, among many others. Utilizing Elizondo's hip-hop record-making expertise, Lake Street Dive's wide-ranging taste in pop, rock, R&B and jazz have blended together to make an impressively cohesive sound, combining retro influences with a contemporary attitude.

The four original members of Lake Street Dive founded the group in 2004 while attending the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston. The band features Kearney, Rachael Price (lead vocals), Mike "McDuck" Olson (trumpet, guitar) and Mike Calabrese (drums) as well as their newest member Akie Bermiss (keyboards), who began touring with the group in 2017.

Since the band's inception they have released six studio albums, which have an overall consumption in the U.S. of nearly 700,000 units, including more than 350 million streams and 400,000 album sales. Their 2018 self-produced record Free Yourself Up debuted at #4 on the Top Album Chart and charted at #8 on the Billboard 200. In addition, the album's hit single "Good Kisser" peaked at #5 at Americana radio and appeared in the Top 20 at AAA radio, both career peaks for the band. The group has toured internationally, performing at major music festivals including Bonnaroo, New Orleans Jazz, and Newport Folk.

For additional information on the record, see the group's bio/artist notes HERE.

Listen here:

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez