Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lake Street Dive Premieres Latest Track 'Being a Woman'

The song is from their forthcoming record 'Obviously,' set for release on March 12 .

Mar. 4, 2021  
Lake Street Dive Premieres Latest Track 'Being a Woman'

In anticipation of International Women's Day, Lake Street Dive premieres their latest track "Being a Woman," today; listen to/share the song below. Written by the band's bassist Bridget Kearney, the finger-snapping track speaks to gender inequality and the societal discrimination women face on a daily basis. On their forthcoming record Obviously, set for release on March 12 via Nonesuch Records, Lake Street Dive has crafted songs that reflect this particularly turbulent chapter in our shared history.

"Happy Women's History Month and this one goes out to all of the hard-working women of the world," says Kearney. "We are thankful to the many voices that came before us shouting for gender equality, without whom we may never have had this microphone in which to say, 'it's not fixed yet!' With this song, we humbly add our voices to that chorus."

In addition, the band will appear on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" on March 11 as well as "CBS This Morning: Saturday Sessions" on March 13.

Obviously is produced by Grammy Award-winning producer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Mike Elizondo, best known as a songwriting collaborator with Dr. Dre, Eminem and 50 Cent; he has also produced records for Fiona Apple, Mary J. Blige, Carrie Underwood and 21 Pilots, among many others. Utilizing Elizondo's hip-hop record-making expertise, Lake Street Dive's wide-ranging taste in pop, rock, R&B and jazz have blended together to make an impressively cohesive sound, combining retro influences with a contemporary attitude.

The four original members of Lake Street Dive founded the group in 2004 while attending the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston. The band features Kearney, Rachael Price (lead vocals), Mike "McDuck" Olson (trumpet, guitar) and Mike Calabrese (drums) as well as their newest member Akie Bermiss (keyboards), who began touring with the group in 2017.

Since the band's inception they have released six studio albums, which have an overall consumption in the U.S. of nearly 700,000 units, including more than 350 million streams and 400,000 album sales. Their 2018 self-produced record Free Yourself Up debuted at #4 on the Top Album Chart and charted at #8 on the Billboard 200. In addition, the album's hit single "Good Kisser" peaked at #5 at Americana radio and appeared in the Top 20 at AAA radio, both career peaks for the band. The group has toured internationally, performing at major music festivals including Bonnaroo, New Orleans Jazz, and Newport Folk.

For additional information on the record, see the group's bio/artist notes HERE.

Listen here:

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Jason SweetTooth Williams
Jason SweetTooth Williams
Ryan Steele
Ryan Steele
Krystina Alabado
Krystina Alabado

Related Articles View More Music Stories
Raleigh Keegan Premieres Brand-New Song Handyman Photo

Raleigh Keegan Premieres Brand-New Song 'Handyman'

Leon III Release Sophomore Album Antlers in Velvet Photo

Leon III Release Sophomore Album 'Antlers in Velvet'

Shakey Graves Releases Cover of Bruce Springsteens Im On Fire Photo

Shakey Graves Releases Cover of Bruce Springsteen's 'I'm On Fire'

Jack DeNicola Premieres Stranger Things-Inspired Single SHOWTIME Photo

Jack DeNicola Premieres Stranger Things-Inspired Single 'SHOWTIME'


From This Author TV News Desk