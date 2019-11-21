Lake Street Dive Coming to DPAC on April 22

Neo-soul, jazzy pop group Lake Street Dive will be performing at DPAC on April 22, 2020 as part of their Lounge Around Sounds Tour 2020.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 22 at 10:00am.

An easy going, semi-acoustic, fireside evening with Lake Street Dive. Come as you are and sing along as the band performs a revue of their 16-year catalog of songs. Deep cuts, works in progress, and fan favorites, all sung around a grand piano. Silk pajamas encouraged.



