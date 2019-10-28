Lady Gaga's Dress Worn at the 2019 Golden Globes to be Auctioned

A Valentino Haute Couture gown worn by fashion icon Lady Gaga to the 2019 Golden Globe awards, where the superstar actress and singer won the Golden Globe for ''A Star Is Born,'' will be auctioned by Nate D. Sanders Auctions on October 31, 2019.

Valentino Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli designed the sumptuous periwinkle blue dress in specifically for Gaga in cascades of silk faille, perhaps a clever homage to the dress worn by Judy Garland in the original 1954 ''A Star Is Born.'' Lady Gaga received near universal accolades for this red carpet statement, to be remembered in the 2019 awards season where Gaga became the first person to win a Golden Globe, Academy Award, Grammy and BAFTA in the same year.

The gown has a remarkable story as documented in the Letter of Authenticity from Sara Corea, a 24-year employee at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, where the 2019 Golden Globes were held. Corea cleaned Lady Gaga's room after her stay at the Beverly Hilton. According to the LOA, the dress was left in the room for Ms. Corea, who subsequently turned it into the hotel's lost and found. It was then given to Ms. Corea on September 3, 2019.

The Valentino gown is completed in two separate parts: the strapless floor length gown with its own train, and then the dramatic off-shoulder pouffed sleeves attached to the voluminous train measuring 10 feet long. The gown measures approximately 54'' from top of bodice front to floor, 26'' around the waist, and 92'' from top of bodice back to the end of the train. The second piece features off the shoulder sleeves measuring approximately 16'' in diameter - resembling a flower's bloom, 16'' from sleeve to sleeve, and then ten feet of train.

Bidding on Gaga's gown begins at $8,000.

Additional information on the gown can be found at

https://natedsanders.com/Lady_Gaga_Worn_Dress_to_the_2019_Golden_Globes____-LOT56274.aspx





