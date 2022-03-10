Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation Launch Free, Online Mental Health Course for Youth

Today, Jack.org, a Canadian charity empowering young leaders to revolutionize mental health, and Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation, dedicated to supporting the mental wellness of young people and working with them to build a kinder world, announced they have partnered to launch the Be There Certificate, a free, self-paced, interactive online mental health course for young people and youth advocates that trains them to provide mental health support to their peers.

"As the mental health conversation in North America is growing, so is the number of young people experiencing mental health struggles and seeing those around them struggle. They're often left wondering what they can do about it, and are frequently met by friends and family who aren't equipped to support them. That's why we created the Be There Certificate, to better equip youth to safely support their peers and loved ones," said Shane Green, VP Programs at Jack.org.

The Be There Certificate is designed to increase mental health literacy and provide youth with the knowledge, skills, and confidence they need to safely support their peers who may be struggling with their mental health. It provides a simple and actionable framework, teaching people how to recognize when someone might be struggling, understand their role in supporting that person, and learn how to connect them to the help they need. In addition to providing tools for youth to support their peers, the Be There Certificate is available to those looking to improve their mental health literacy and prepare for future volunteer or employment opportunities.

"Through the Be There Certificate, we have an opportunity to connect young people with free, accessible mental health resources and the tools to support themselves and each other," said Cynthia Germanotta, Co-Founder and President of Born This Way Foundation. "The Be There Certificate provides an amazing opportunity to encourage comprehensive, inclusive, and kind mental health support, and it is even more critical now, as the United States Surgeon General recently warned that young people are facing a mental health crisis."

This launch was made possible by partner support, including critical funding from Under Armour, a leader in supporting youth athletes' journey both on and off the field. Young athletes within Under Armour's network also contributed to the program by gaining early access to the online course and sharing their feedback.

The Be There Certificate will be available in English, French, and Spanish and employs approachable language, relatable visuals, and interactive activities to deliver a diverse learning experience incorporating a variety of learning styles. Realistic scenarios enable learners to dive deeper into the complexities of applying what they learned to real-life situations.

"The lessons from the Be There Certificate helped me when I had to support a friend who was going through a personal crisis. Hearing about her struggles was so, so scary, and it shook me, but I immediately remembered Be There's 5 Golden Rules, and it really guided me to choose my words and actions more carefully than I would have before taking the training," said Salsa Utariani, Born This Way Foundation Advisory Board Member and recent college graduate. "I can't wait for my friends to take this training, so they can feel more comfortable helping the people in their lives or even themselves."

Watch a message from Lady Gaga about the course here:

The #BeThereCertificate is a resource created by @BTWFoundation and @jackdotorg that helps you learn how to safely and kindly be there for yourself and others. The new, free online course is available now in English, French, and Spanish: https://t.co/Y6CBaHKt1L pic.twitter.com/rPC7kKh0S7 - Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) March 9, 2022

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos