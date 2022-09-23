Lacy J. Dalton Celebrates 40th Anniversary Of Signature Hit '16th Avenue'

Country hit-maker Lacy J. Dalton is celebrating the 40th Anniversary of her hit signature single "16th Avenue."

Written by Thom Schuyler (Dalton, Kenny Rogers, Michael Martin Murphy), the lyrics, "God bless the boys who make the noise on 16th Avenue," gave musical dreamers from around the world a true understanding of the music industry by showing them the significance of Nashville's Music Row and that is where dreams could come true.

Although things are different today, Lacy J. Dalton's "16th Avenue" continues to offer hope to every songwriter or entertainer who has a dream of being heard and a place to go to chase it!

"16th Avenue is widely considered to be my signature song, and I'm so honored and humbled to be the person who got to sing this great song all over the world - and people loved it," shares Dalton.

Dalton continues to tour the United States, write songs and is currently working on an upcoming album to be released later this year. In October, she is scheduled to appear on the world-famous, Grand Ole Opry and receive a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 Josie Music Awards. She has recently been interviewed by Newsmax, ABC's Talk of Alabama, Cowboys & Indians, The Hollywood Times and included in Broadway World.

First hitting the Country Top-20 in 1979 with "Crazy Blue Eyes," Dalton was one of the most successful female vocalists of the format during the 80s with the CMA-nominated anthem "16th Avenue," as well as million air-play hits like "Takin' It Easy," "Everybody Makes Mistakes," "Hillbilly Girl With The Blues," and "Black Coffee."

During her career, she has collaborated with such Country Music Hall of Fame members as Bobby Bare, Glen Campbell, Willie Nelson, and George Jones. She toured for long periods of time with outlaws like Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard and Hank Williams Jr. at a time when it was very unusual for a woman to do so.

Her most recent recorded work is the four-song EP 'Scarecrow' which is now available on all streaming music sites. Dalton is a 2017 inductee of the North American Country Music Association International Hall of Fame.

Upcoming Tour Dates

SEP 24 - Private Event / Glenbrook, Nev.

OCT 21 - The Grand Ole Opry / Nashville, Tenn.

OCT 22 - Homestead Hall / Columbia, Tenn.

OCT 23 - The Josie Music Awards - The Grand Ole Opry House / Nashville, Tenn.

NOV 17 - Moe's Alley / Santa Cruz, Calif.

NOV 19 - Hidden Valley Music Seminar / Monterey, Calif.

NOV 26 - Sutter Creek Theatre/ Sutter Creek, Calif.

DEC 03 - Private Event / Gold Hill, Nev.

DEC 09 - Yerington Theater / Yerington, Nev.

DEC 18 - Red Dog Saloon / Virginia City, Nev.

APR 14 - Montalvo Arts Center / Saratoga, Calif.

JUL 14 - Private Event / Reno, Nev.

OCT 22 - Music On The Divide / Georgetown, Calif.