LP Shares 'One Like You' Ahead of Album Release in September

The new album, Love Lines, is due September 29.

By: Jun. 21, 2023

Multi-platinum singer-songwriter LP (they/them) shares “One Like You,” the second offering from their highly anticipated studio album Love Lines.

The sentimental timeless song compliments the infectious energy of the previously released single “Golden,” effectively showcasing LP's versatility as both a captivating performer and skilled songwriter that feels modern, and from a multitude of eras. “Golden” has since garnered 2M streams/views across platforms since being released last month. 

Alongside the release, LP shares the official music video directed by ​​Juan David Salazar (Moby, LP, Adidas). The visually captivating video, filmed in Prague, unfolds a thrilling narrative set in a 1930s cabaret club where LP takes on the role of a spy agent engaged in a high-stakes operation.

The story weaves together elements of suspense, sexual tension, and a daring heist. LP's character in the video pays homage to their previous music videos, “One Last Time” (2021) and “Goodbye” (2022), creating a cohesive and interconnected visual universe that adds depth to their artistic journey. 

Love Lines, due September 29, offers a deep and reflective look into LP's life experiences, including their relationships with romantic partners, family, and self.

Written during sessions held between the island of Grand Cayman and Palm Springs, LP worked with collaborators Ashton Irwin (5 Seconds of Summer), Andrew Berkeley Martin (Palaye Royale), and GRAMMY-nominated producer-songwriter Matthew Pauling to deliver a poignant and emotionally resonant work that showcases LP’s personal growth and self-discovery. Love Lines encapsulates LP’s unmistakable voice, honest storytelling, and unabashed rock and roll combined with heartfelt, unforgettable emotion.

“This is the essence of me and what I’ve spent my life doing and cultivating and trying to understand and figure out,” shares LP who exhibits a newfound level of confidence with Love Lines. “Even as a human, I feel like I just keep getting more and more dense, concentrated. I’m more me every fing year. I’m like that coffee that you gotta add water to that’s like 15 times the strength.”

LP will bring their powerfully stunning performance to North America starting October 21 in Anaheim, CA. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.iamlp.com/tour

LP NORTH AMERICA TOUR

10/21 Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

10/22 Sacramento, CA - Hard Rock Live Sacramento

10/23 Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

10/25 Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

10/26 Seattle, WA -  The Paramount Theatre

10/28 Stateline, NV - Harrah's Lake Tahoe

10/29 Salt Lake City, UT - The Union

10/30 Denver, CO -  The Mission Ballroom

11/1 Saint Paul, MN - Palace Theatre

11/3 Chicago, IL -  The Salt Shed

11/4 Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

11/5 Montréal, QC - Place Bell

11/7 Washington, DC  The Anthem

11/8 Boston, MA -  House of Blues

11/9 New York, NY -  Terminal 5

11/10 Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

11/12 Atlanta, GA -  Tabernacle

11/13 Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

11/15 St. Louis, MO -  The Pageant

11/17 Austin, TX - - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

11/18 Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

11/19 Dallas, TX - - South Side Ballroom

11/21 Albuquerque, NM Revel

11/22 Phoenix, AZ -  The Van Buren

11/24 Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater

11/25 San Diego, CA - SOMA

Photo by Ryan Jay



From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

