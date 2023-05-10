LP Shares 'Golden' & Announces New Album

Love Lines, the highly anticipated latest studio album from multi-platinum singer-songwriter LP, will be released September 29 via BMG.

Love Lines, the highly anticipated latest studio album from multi-platinum singer-songwriter LP, will be released September 29 via BMG. Following 2021's captivating album Churches, Love Lines sees LP continue to capture the complexity of the human experience through their eyes.

The album features twelve tracks that offer a deep and reflective look into LP's life experiences, including their relationships with romantic partners, family, and self.

Written during sessions held between the island of Grand Cayman and Palm Springs, LP worked with collaborators Ashton Irwin (5 Seconds of Summer), Andrew Berkeley Martin (Palaye Royale), and GRAMMY-nominated producer-songwriter Matthew Pauling to deliver a poignant and emotionally resonant work that showcases LP's personal growth and self-discovery. Love Lines encapsulates LP's unmistakable voice, honest storytelling, and unabashed rock and roll combined with heartfelt, unforgettable emotion.

"This is the essence of me and what I've spent my life doing and cultivating and trying to understand and figure out," shares LP. "Even as a human, I feel like I just keep getting more and more dense, concentrated. I'm more me every fing year. I'm like that coffee that you gotta add water to that's like 15 times the strength."

Possessing both wit and introspective depth, LP sees songwriting as their life's calling, likening it to the art of comedy. "It's putting someone at ease, helping their mind let go and get them ready to receive these emotions. Then they can let the song speak to their soul in the way that they want." -

Today, LP shares the first single "Golden," a track that explores learning to appreciate the lessons that come from lost love. Alongside the track, LP premieres the music video directed by their longtime collaborator, Stephen Schofield (LP, Taylor Swift, Joshua Bassett), which features LP dancing around a classic Californian mid-century mansion to the track's upbeat tempo reminiscing of their past relationships and memories alongside hyper-surreal golden models.

LP will bring their powerfully stunning performance to North America starting October 21 in Anaheim, CA. Tickets are on sale Friday, May 12 at 10am local time. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.iamlp.com/tour.

LP NORTH AMERICA TOUR

10/21 Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

10/22 Sacramento, CA - Hard Rock Live Sacramento

10/23 Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

10/25 Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

10/26 Seattle, WA - The Paramount Theatre

10/28 Stateline, NV - Harrah's Lake Tahoe

10/29 Salt Lake City, UT The Union

10/30 Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom

11/1 Saint Paul, MN - Palace Theatre

11/3 Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

11/4 Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

11/5 Montréal, QC - Place Bell

11/7 Washington, DC - The Anthem

11/8 Boston, MA - House of Blues

11/9 New York, NY - - Terminal 5

11/10 Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

11/12 Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

11/13 Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

11/15 St. Louis, MO -The Pageant

11/17 Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

11/18 Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

11/19 Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

11/21 Albuquerque, NM Revel

11/22 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

11/24 Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater

11/25 San Diego, CA - SOMA

