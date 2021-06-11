LOVRA & Justin Jesso Will Have You 'SPINNIN' With New Release
Justin Jesso is most known for his feature on the international hit record 'Stargazing.'
From Parookaville to Tomorrowland, German DJ and Producer LOVRA has raised heads (and ears) worldwide. While her modern melodic, and house-y tunes have gained her notoriety, lately LOVRA has been exploring a more emotional landscape, navigating through her music the confusing feelings of intoxicating relationships and self discovery.
Following suit, LOVRA brings us a buoyant new single 'Spinnin,' enlisting the voice of acclaimed US singer/songwriter Justin Jesso, most known for his feature on the international hit record 'Stargazing' with Kygo. The sonic contrast between LOVRA's dance-y, lighthearted synths and Jesso's poignant lyrics transports the listener into a thrill ride of the beautiful yet almost intoxicating infatuation that is young love... the type of love that has us "spinnin" the more we try to resist.
A radio-ready groove, "Spinnin" is an assemblage of inviting melodies and upbeat piano chords complemented by Jesso's natural cadence that flows perfectly through the build-up and into the breakdown. This vibrant and highly-listenable gem merits being at the top of any summertime playlist; push play and repeat!