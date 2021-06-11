LOVRA & Justin Jesso Will Have You 'SPINNIN' With New Release

From Parookaville to Tomorrowland, German DJ and Producer LOVRA has raised heads (and ears) worldwide. While her modern melodic, and house-y tunes have gained her notoriety, lately LOVRA has been exploring a more emotional landscape, navigating through her music the confusing feelings of intoxicating relationships and self discovery.

Following suit, LOVRA brings us a buoyant new single 'Spinnin,' enlisting the voice of acclaimed US singer/songwriter Justin Jesso, most known for his feature on the international hit record 'Stargazing' with Kygo. The sonic contrast between LOVRA's dance-y, lighthearted synths and Jesso's poignant lyrics transports the listener into a thrill ride of the beautiful yet almost intoxicating infatuation that is young love... the type of love that has us "spinnin" the more we try to resist.

A radio-ready groove, "Spinnin" is an assemblage of inviting melodies and upbeat piano chords complemented by Jesso's natural cadence that flows perfectly through the build-up and into the breakdown. This vibrant and highly-listenable gem merits being at the top of any summertime playlist; push play and repeat!