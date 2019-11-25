LORDS OF ACID Announce MAKE ACID GREAT AGAIN 2020 Tour

Sextreme Disco band LORDS OF ACID has announced that they will be returning stateside with their MAKE ACID GREAT AGAIN TOUR. The legendary act will be joined by AESTHETIC PERFECTION, PRAGA KHAN, and MXMS March 13th in Los Angeles, CA, with the tour circling through the US, wrapping up April 15th in San Francisco, CA.

From his first single, "I Sit On Acid", released in 1988, to the present, Belgium's Praga Khan remains one of the most innovative acid house musicians in circulation. Thanks to extensive experimentation with drugs, Crowley-ian sex magic, and esoteric paths of self-deprivation and mutilation known only to himself, this orgiastic orchestrator created the LORDS OF ACID to further encapsulate the seductive messages and raw sex of his ever-evolving musical vision. From the raw carnality of their 1991 release Lust to the electro-thrash of 2012's Deep Chills, Lords of Acid has re-defined the pure pleasures of drugs, hedonism, and deviant sex for thirty years. Now, despite numerous lineup changes, world tours, over 2.5 million album sales, and every possible point of crisis and conflict a band can face, Lords of Acid is returning to the unsuspecting again, this time with a new crew of deviants, dilettantes, and sonically transmitted diseases.

See the upcoming tour dates here:

MAKE ACID GREAT AGAIN Tour Dates:



03/13 @ EchoPlex - Los Angeles, CA

03/14 @ Hard Rock Live - Las Vegas, NV

03/15 @ Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

03/17 @ Club Red - Mesa, AZ

03/18 @ Sunshine Theatre - Albuquerque, NM

03/19 @ TBA - El Paso, TX

03/20 @ Trees - Dallas, TX

03/21 @ Scout Bar - Houston, TX

03/22 @ Paper Tiger - San Antonio, TX

03/23 @ House of Blues - New Orleans, LA

03/25 @ Culture Room - Ft. Lauderdale, FL

03/26 @ The Orpheum - Tampa, FL

03/27 @ Music Farm - Charleston, SC

03/28 @ The Fillmore - Charlotte, NC

03/29 @ The Broadberry - Richmond, VA

03/31 @ Theatre Of Living Arts -Philadelphia, PA

04/01 @ Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA

04/02 @ The Rapids Theatre - Niagara Falls, NY

04/03 @ Gramercy Theatre - New York, NY

04/04 @ Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

04/05 @ Crafthouse - Pittsburgh, PA

04/06 @ Bottom Lounge - Chicago, IL

04/07 @ The Waiting Room - Omaha, NE

04/08 @ The Oriental Theater - Denver, CO

04/09 @ The Complex - Vertigo - Salt Lake City, UT

04/10 @ The Bluebird - Reno, NV

04/11 @ Dante's - Portland, OR

04/13 @ The Crocodile - Seattle, WA

04/14 @ Ashland Armory - Ashland, OR

04/15 @ Slim's - San Francisco, CA





