LITTLE BIG TOWN Kicks Off Their 'Nightfall Tour' With Sold-Out Shows

Jan. 21, 2020  
Fresh off their ninth studio album release, Nightfall, Little Big Town kicks off their 'The Nightfall Tour' with sold-out shows at New York City's historic venues, Carnegie Hall and a two night engagement at The Apollo Theatre.

The band's full album showcase on January 16th at Carnegie Hall, marked the first time in 13 years a Country music act has performed at the world-renowned theatre, the last being Alan Jackson in 2013.

Nightfall has already garnered the foursome a 2020 Grammy nomination for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their empowering song, "The Daughters." The song serves as an inspirational and motivational call for young girls to pursue their passions and believe in themselves regardless of societal expectations of women.



Zoey's Playlist on NBC

