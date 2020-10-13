LISTEN: DVRKO Releases 'Somewhere in L.A.' Remixes Today

Out now and streaming on all available digital platforms via independent label L1N3 Records.

Musician, DJ & producer, DVRKO, today released The Remixes for his fourth original single, "Somewhere in L.A." ft. Sarah De Warren, out now and streaming on all available digital platforms via independent label L1N3 Records. With his foot firmly on the gas, the mystery producer joins forces with Sarah De Warren for the first time since his debut track, "This is How," also featuring the London-based vocalist. For their latest collaboration, De Warren lends her soft, ethereal vocals to a melodic assemblage of white-hot, uplifting basslines to package a sublime house tune with a feel-good, hands in the air vibe. The lyrics convey a love story set under the city lights of L.A., with said love story hilariously portrayed in the accompanied official music video featuring puppet characters from the Los Angeles-based master puppeteer behind The Muppets, Crank Yankers and more, Russ Walko.

DVRKO releases "Somewhere in L.A." ft. Sarah De Warren, which was quickly picked up by Dash Radio's Insomniac Radio and Electro City for airplay, fresh off of his latest original single, "Death March," released in August. His debut single "This is How" ft. Sarah De Warren soared to #36 on the Billboard Mainstream Top 40 Indicator Chart. To date, "This is How" has racked up more than 5 million global streams, with its accompanied music video clocking in at over 1.4 million views. The video has also been featured on MTVU, Music Choice, LA-TV and more. His sophomore future-bass, summer anthem, "Lights Up," has garnered over 1 million streams on Spotify alone. DVRKO's tracks have been supported on radio airwaves, including SiriusXM's BPM, Dash Radio's Insomniac Radio and Electro City, KLUC-FM Club 98.5 Las Vegas, iHeart Radio's Evolution Radio, The Zach Sang Show, and many more.

DVRKO's debut original single, "This is How" featuring Sarah De Warren, was a strong showing for the producer's first effort. Released via independent label L1N3 Records, the track has racked up more than 5 million global streams to date, with 350,000 of those within the first two weeks of its May 11 release, and was quickly added to the popular "Friday Cratediggers" Spotify playlist. The original mix soared to #36 on the Billboard Mainstream Top 40 Indicator chart in mid-July, and at the time was the only song on the chart released by an independent record label. The single drew an expansive remix pack, featuring reworks from artists including Jayceeoh, BIJOU, Tony Arzadon, ATLAST, DialedIN, San Noel, Dark Intensity, Sam Silver, Freshcobar, and DJ Gozzi. Upon release, the remix pack's combined Spotify monthly listeners clocked in at over 2.4 million. On the radio, "This is How" has aired on iHeart Radio's "Remix Top 30 Countdown," KLUC-FM Radio Las Vegas' "Club 985," Dash Radio's "Electro City" and "Insomniac Radio" channels, "The Zach Sang Show," amongst many others. The track was accompanied by an attention-grabbing official music video, the first from the mysterious DVRKO, which has racked up over 1.4 million views and been featured on MTVU, Music Choice, LA-TV and more. Set against the backdrop of an industrialized, dystopian future, the video depicts a masked DVRKO traveling through a fiery, other-worldly portal in a DeLorean to infiltrate a championship aerobic dance competition.

After making some serious noise, the enigmatic producer returned to the forefront with his sophomoric original release - anthemic, future bass jam "Lights Up." Delivered to the masses, along with an official lyric video, the hands-in-the-air hit garnered the attention of notorious dance music producers including Robbie Rivera, Black Caviar, Danny Verde and Disco Fries, who joined forces with DVRKO to deliver their own remixes. In under one month, the "Lights Up" original mix and dance-inducing remixes garnered over 500,000 global streams, and currently stands at over 1 million streams on Spotify alone. The track has aired on SiriusXM's "BPM," iHeart Radio's "Evolution Radio," KLUC-FM Radio Las Vegas' "Club 985," Dash Radio's "Insomniac Radio" and "Electro City" channels, EDM Sessions Radio, KXRG-FM Honolulu's "My 95.9 FM, amongst many more. "Lights Up" has also been supported by R3HAB's "I NEED R3HAB," Pasquale Rotella's "Night Owl Radio," and Damon Sharpe's "Brainjack Radio" shows.

Between writing original productions "This is How" and "Lights Up," the versatile, masked musician released his own re-work of Cheat Codes ft. Trippie Redd, Blackbear, Prince$$ Rosie "No Service in the Hills" (DVRKO Remix), in June 2020. In August, DVRKO dropped his highly-anticipated remix of Marshmello x Wiwek "Angklung Life," a dynamic re-imagining only an artist from the future could manage, and a bouncy, future bass official remix treatment of Neon Trees "New Best Friend." DVRKO also unleashed his third original single, "Death March," detailing a prolonged, toxic love affair. Fans can expect several more monster original tunes and official remixes to come.

The bubbling musician, featured in Billboard.com, DJ Times, Digital Journal, EDM.com, DancingAstronaut, EDMTunes, EDMSauce, OneEDM, TheNocturnalTimes, EDM Identity, Fresh Music Freaks and many other media outlets, has cemented himself as undeniable creative force in the global dance music scene. Follow DVRKO's new radio show DVRKADE RADIO, airing Wednesdays at 6pm PT / 9 pm ET on Insomniac Radio, and join the conversation using the hashtag #DVRKADERADIO on socials. Follow @WHOISDVRKO on for the latest news and thrilling DVRKO content.

Watch the official video here:

View More Music Stories Related Articles