LEISURE Share 'Lonely Nights' From Upcoming EP 'Side A'

Acclaimed New Zealand five-piece LEISURE have unveiled their brand new single "Lonely Nights" from their upcoming EP Side A (out October 30 via Nettwerk Records).

Centered around funk-laden guitars and vocals, "Lonely Nights" channels the kind of smooth, lounge music vibe that the group has made their own over the past few years. It's accompanied by a slick, psychedelic video, showing animated versions of each member enjoying the most relaxed of boat journeys down the River Seine in Paris, that perfectly captures the blissed-out vibe of the track.

"The video for Lonely Nights was inspired by our time writing music in Paris last year." says the band. "We were big fans of (Animator/Director) Jack Brown's work and when the opportunity came to collaborate we were excited - the tempo and feel of the song is a strutting late-70s rhythm but when Jack went and flipped it to this trippy, floaty boat cruise vibe it was a super cool balance and keeps things leisurely."

"Lonely Nights" marks the group's third release of 2020, following on from "Spark It Up" and "Slipping Away," singles that have collectively amassed 3 million+ streams to date and gained support from radio tastemakers like BBC Radio 1, LA's famed KCRW, and media folks like CLASH, Ones To Watch, Ladygunn, EARMILK, to name a few.

The five members - and mates - are award-winning songwriters, producers, and creatives. 2020's Side A EP marks the latest chapter in their journey. While lyrics explore the nuances of romance and relationships, their sound pulls from influences as broad as Japanese city pop to Bill Withers. With years of experience between them, they draw on their individual strengths to hone every aspect of their sound and image. Everything's underpinned by their genuine friendship and democratic writing process, ensuring LEISURE consistently delivers a steady stream of good vibes to soundtrack your lazy Sundays. After all, life in the slow lane has legs.

Watch the video for "Lonely Nights" here:

