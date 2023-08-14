LEISURE Finds Their Groove on New Single 'Back In Love'

Auckland’s infused soul-electronic collective LEISURE unveil their exquisite new single "Back In Love" today. It is the third single from LEISURE’s fourth LP Leisurevision set for release on September 29th.

The band’s latest masterstroke combines thick, funky bass with sugary sweet vocal melodies over a cool mellow groove. “I’ll just fall back in love with you”, goes the yearning chorus, a sublime dose of melancholia capped off by a triumphant horn section.

Elaborating on the track, LEISURE says, “Back In Love actually came out of the trials and tribulations of navigating parenthood with your lover - you both put all your time and energy into this little human and it’s easy to neglect your relationship with each other. This song is about making time for each other again and reminding ourselves that no matter what life throws at us we'll always find our way back to where we began.”

A colorful new season is ushered in with upcoming album Leisurevision, encapsulated by the color Green - symbolic of growth, renewal, and rebirth. The album takes inspiration from various eras — from the smoothness of seventies Blue-eyed-Soul to the romantic energy of early eighties post-disco, locking in with mid-nineties hip-hop drum programming and glued down with what has become somewhat of a signature lush LEISURE guitar sound heard across their discography.

"Back In Love" follows "All The Good Times Never Die," the recent sublime collaboration with label mates Night Tapes, and lead single "Always," a blissed-out pop gem released back in June, which has already reached over a million Spotify streams to date.

As well as a string of singles, the release of Leisurevision will also be accompanied by a fall headline tour spanning across North America and Canada - with several dates already sold out including New York and LA. Full list of dates below and tickets HERE.

In a world preoccupied with instant gratification and overnight success, LEISURE has been taking the scenic route. The five members - and best mates - came together in 2015 on a spontaneous trip up New Zealand’s ragged west coast. At that stage, they’d independently spent years churning through the music machine’s tight jaws.

Individually, the five are award winning songwriters, producers and creatives. Together, they resolved to carve out a new musical paradigm: cut the crap, enjoy the ride and above all, keep it LEISURE. 350+ million streams later, including a collaboration with US rapper GoldLink, and sold-out dates throughout NZ, Australia, UK, Europe and now USA, they’re doing something right.

North American Tour Dates:

Saturday October 28th - El Rey Theatre, Los Angeles

Tuesday October 31st - Independent, San Francisco

Thursday November 2nd - Wonder, Portland OR

Friday November 3rd - The Showbox, Seattle WA

Saturday November 4th - Hollywood Theater, Vancouver BC

Tuesday November 7th - Gothic, Denver CO

Thursday November 9th - Chop Shop, Chicago, IL

Saturday November 11th - Lee's Palace, Toronto ON

Tuesday November 14th - Sinclair, Boston MA

Friday November 17th - Elsewhere, Brooklyn NY

Saturday November 18th - 930 Club, Washington DC