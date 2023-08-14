LEISURE Finds Their Groove on New Single 'Back In Love'

It is the third single from LEISURE’s fourth LP Leisurevision set for release on September 29th.

By: Aug. 14, 2023

POPULAR

SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available F Photo 1 SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available From Sony Masterworks
Taylor Swift Adds New U.S. Tour Dates in Miami, New Orleans & More Photo 2 Taylor Swift Adds New U.S. Tour Dates in Miami, New Orleans & More
DPR IAN Reveals EP 'Dear Insanity' & Shares 'Peanut Butter & Tears' Single Photo 3 DPR IAN Reveals EP 'Dear Insanity' & Shares 'Peanut Butter & Tears'
Interview: How Sara Bareilles Is Rallying to Preserve Rockwood Music Hall Photo 4 Interview: How Sara Bareilles Is Rallying to Preserve Rockwood Music Hall

LEISURE Finds Their Groove on New Single 'Back In Love'

Auckland’s infused soul-electronic collective LEISURE unveil their exquisite new single "Back In Love" today.  It is the third single from LEISURE’s fourth LP Leisurevision set for release on September 29th.

The band’s latest masterstroke combines thick, funky bass with sugary sweet vocal melodies over a cool mellow groove. “I’ll just fall back in love with you”, goes the yearning chorus, a sublime dose of melancholia capped off by a triumphant horn section.

Elaborating on the track, LEISURE says, “Back In Love actually came out of the trials and tribulations of navigating parenthood with your lover - you both put all your time and energy into this little human and it’s easy to neglect your relationship with each other. This song is about making time for each other again and reminding ourselves that no matter what life throws at us we'll always find our way back to where we began.”

A colorful new season is ushered in with upcoming album Leisurevision, encapsulated by the color Green - symbolic of growth, renewal, and rebirth. The album takes inspiration from various eras — from the smoothness of seventies Blue-eyed-Soul to the romantic energy of early eighties post-disco, locking in with mid-nineties hip-hop drum programming and glued down with what has become somewhat of a signature lush LEISURE guitar sound heard across their discography.

"Back In Love" follows "All The Good Times Never Die," the recent sublime collaboration with label mates Night Tapes, and lead single "Always," a blissed-out pop gem released back in June, which has already reached over a million Spotify streams to date.

As well as a string of singles, the release of Leisurevision will also be accompanied by a fall headline tour spanning across North America and Canada - with several dates already sold out including New York and LA. Full list of dates below and tickets HERE.

In a world preoccupied with instant gratification and overnight success, LEISURE has been taking the scenic route. The five members - and best mates - came together in 2015 on a spontaneous trip up New Zealand’s ragged west coast. At that stage, they’d independently spent years churning through the music machine’s tight jaws.

Individually, the five are award winning songwriters, producers and creatives. Together, they resolved to carve out a new musical paradigm: cut the crap, enjoy the ride and above all, keep it LEISURE. 350+ million streams later, including a collaboration with US rapper GoldLink, and sold-out dates throughout NZ, Australia, UK, Europe and now USA, they’re doing something right.

North American Tour Dates:

Saturday October 28th - El Rey Theatre, Los Angeles

Tuesday October 31st - Independent, San Francisco

Thursday November 2nd - Wonder, Portland OR

Friday November 3rd - The Showbox, Seattle WA

Saturday November 4th - Hollywood Theater, Vancouver BC

Tuesday November 7th - Gothic, Denver CO

Thursday November 9th - Chop Shop, Chicago, IL

Saturday November 11th - Lee's Palace, Toronto ON

Tuesday November 14th - Sinclair, Boston MA

Friday November 17th - Elsewhere, Brooklyn NY

Saturday November 18th - 930 Club, Washington DC



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Will Hoge & Country Any Way Collective Release Can I Be Country Too? Photo
Will Hoge & Country Any Way Collective Release 'Can I Be Country Too?'

Will Hoge releases “Can I Be Country Too?” featuring The Kentucky Gentlemen, Michael Allen, Cheryl Deseree, Carmen Dianne and The Country Any Way Collective. Working with members of both The Black Opry and Shoes Off Nashville, Hoge delivers an inclusive song with a resounding message: everyone is welcome in this town. 

2
Something Corporate Announces Las Vegas Headlining Show in October Photo
Something Corporate Announces Las Vegas Headlining Show in October

This will mark the first official headlining gig from the original lineup of the Orange County quintet – Andrew McMahon (vocals, piano), Josh Partington (guitar), Kevin “Clutch” Page (bass), Brian Ireland (drums), and William Tell (guitar) – in 20 years.

3
The Blood Brothers Announce Burn, Piano Island, Burn Vinyl Photo
The Blood Brothers Announce 'Burn, Piano Island, Burn' Vinyl

The 20th Anniversary Limited Collector’s Edition package includes the album on exclusive colored vinyl, “Ambulance vs. Ambulance” 7 inch, and expanded 32-page booklet with new liner notes and photos. The Epitaph webstore is offering a yellow, black and pink color-in-color variant (800 pressed), along with a yellow & pink half and half version.

4
Taylor Acorn Announces East Coast Headlining Tour Photo
Taylor Acorn Announces East Coast Headlining Tour

Nashville based singer/songwriter, Taylor Acorn, is thrilled to debut her Fall East Coast Headlining tour. After a whirlwind year of touring with some of the biggest names in the scene (The Summer Set, Grayscale, Loveless) and gracing the stages of festivals worldwide such as So What?! Music Fest, Download, Greenfield Festival and more.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Will Hoge & Country Any Way Collective Release 'Can I Be Country Too?' Benefiting MusiCaresWill Hoge & Country Any Way Collective Release 'Can I Be Country Too?' Benefiting MusiCares
Something Corporate Announces Las Vegas Headlining Show in OctoberSomething Corporate Announces Las Vegas Headlining Show in October
Sarah Brightman, Nicole Scherzinger & More Join YOSHIKI: UNDER THE SKY Musical Documentary FilmSarah Brightman, Nicole Scherzinger & More Join YOSHIKI: UNDER THE SKY Musical Documentary Film
Video: Watch Netflix's SCOUTS HONOR Documentary Trailer Following Boy Scouts Sexual Abuse ScandalsVideo: Watch Netflix's SCOUTS HONOR Documentary Trailer Following Boy Scouts Sexual Abuse Scandals

Videos

Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video Video Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video
Full Cast and Creative Team Set For HARMONY on Broadway Video
Full Cast and Creative Team Set For HARMONY on Broadway
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN
Eva Noblezada Takes Her Final Bow in HADESTOWN Video
Eva Noblezada Takes Her Final Bow in HADESTOWN
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
HADESTOWN