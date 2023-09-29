LATEWAVES Releases New Self-Titled Album

Join LATEWAVES in celebrating the new album at their special hometown album release show on October 27th at House of Independents in Asbury Park.

By: Sep. 29, 2023

The wait is over for LATEWAVES, the highly anticipated new album from alt-rock band LATEWAVES. The self-titled collection is out now via Open Your Ears Records, and features recent singles “Frog”, “Italian Smokes”, and “Same Air”, as well as new single “Plane”. 

On the new album, the band shares: “Latewaves sophomore record is all about accidental growth. We came together and put everything we had on the table. And before we started recording, we asked ourselves if there's anything we haven't tried yet. What came out is the collective effort of all three members digging through every crevice of their brain, inevitably creating a sonic rock and roll journey with peaks and valleys that miraculously fit together to make our most dynamic record yet.”

Read more about the new album now in an exclusive track by track on V13.

Join LATEWAVES in celebrating the new album at their special hometown album release show on October 27th at House of Independents in Asbury Park. Special guests include Little Hag, Family Dinner, Charlie & Margot, and Steve Kelly. Tickets are on sale here.

New York fans can also catch the band on November 24th at Berlin Under A as LATEWAVES opens for Dave Mackinder (Fireworks), Vinnie Caruana (The Movielife / I Am The Avalanche) and Jon Simmons (Balance and Composure). Tickets available for purchase here

About LATEWAVES:

LATEWAVES formed on the beaches of Asbury Park, NJ in 2016. Mike Pellegrino (guitar/vocals), Shawna Grabowski (drums/vocals) and Howie Cohen (bass/vocals) hit the ground running with numerous EP's, touring the East Coast and Midwest.

Whispers from peers in the community made their way to the ears of Brett Romnes and Vinnie Caruana (both of I Am The Avalanche, The Movielife). Romnes, an engineer working out of The Barbershop Studios in Lake Hopatcong, NJ, and Caruana agreed to co-produce the bands first full length record - an 11 track journey articulating both the lows of self-deprecation and the highs of self-realization.

Two weeks after its completion, the world shut down, but LATEWAVES never hit the pause button. Determined to come out on the other side, a year's worth of prep and patience paid off as the band signed with Know Hope Records to debut their LP Hell To Pay in June 2021.

Hell To Pay earned quick success on streaming services, landing spots on Apple Playlists including Jumpstart, New in Rock, Breaking Rock, Breaking Hard Rock, and Spotify's All New Punk. The record placed in the top 200 on the NACC College Radio charts its first week, and saw over 1K in vinyl sales. Throughout all of this, the band found themselves supporting bands such as The Used, Can't Swim, Just Surrender, Piebald, Murphy's Law, Save Face, Hidden In Plain View, Hit The Lights, and lovelytheband. In 2022, they also played the 20th Anniversary of THE FEST in Gainesville, FL.

Tours continued as personal lives endured changing shapes and colors. In December of 2022, the three returned to the same studio with Romnes and Caruana to embark on recording LP2. Traveling in between sessions to support Midtown and on their “off days,” the band completed the record just days before the new year. LATEWAVES second full-length will be released via Open Your Ears Records.

The self-titled album borrows from the trio's previous signature sound with a plethora of angsty riffs and anthemic sing-along rock songs, but it is no carbon copy of any of the band's past releases. You can still anticipate all the catchy hooks, intricate guitar work, and three-part harmonies - but make sure you've strapped in for the ride. This record rockets into space the second it begins. Layered with both gut-wrenching and s-eating-grin lyrics, the LATEWAVES self-titled will resonate with anyone with a pulse that values self-growth.

Upcoming Shows:

10/27 – Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents (Album Release Show)

11/24 – New York, NY @ Berlin Under A (w/Dave Mackinder, Vinnie Caruana & Jon Simmons)



