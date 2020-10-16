LA Millennial Crooner Luke Carlsen Debuts Jazz Single 'What'll I Do'

From his debut album.

During the pandemic, millions of people stayed home wondering what to do. LA-based millennial crooner Luke Carlsen used his time sheltering in place to record his first album (title TBA), which includes his debut single "What'll I Do." With his stripped-down acoustic version, the young baritone puts a fresh vibe on the American songbook classic written by Irving Berlin in 1923. To create the single, Luke worked closely with pianist/producer Patrick Tully (The Chainsmokers), alongside multi-platinum award-winning mastering engineer Alex DeYoung (Michael Jackson, BTS, Jill Scott), and studio engineer Nolan Shaheed (Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye). Carlsen's new single, "What'll I Do," hits digital platforms today.

At age 27, Luke Carlsen is far from new to the jazz scene. Since 2016, he has worked for the Disneyland Resort with both his 5-piece band and his 12-piece band performing traditional swing and jazz classics. After performing at a Frank Sinatra tribute at legendary jazz singer Barbara Morrison's club for Jazz and Blues Month in LA, the floodgates opened for Carlsen to perform at several other prominent LA venues, including Herb Alpert's Vibrato Grill, The Cicada Club, The Queen Mary, and many others. In addition, Carlsen's vocal talent landed him a prominent feature in the first episode of the new HBO series, Perry Mason, starring Mathew Rhys and John Lithgow, which premiered last June.

"What'll I Do" is the debut single and first of seven singles Carlsen plans to release over the next few months. Look out for millennial crooner, Luke Carlsen, and his debut single, "What'll I Do," out on October 16, 2020.

Having been a fan of jazz and big band music since childhood, Luke Carlsen naturally began singing in the genre very early. While still in college, his big band professor, Albert Alva, introduced him to legendary jazz singer, Barbara Morrison, at Steamers Jazz Club in Southern California. Morrison invited the young singer on the stage with her to sing "Fly Me to the Moon." The crowd erupted with applause after his performance, and his career in jazz performance unfolded. In the spring of 2016, Carlsen and his band played a Frank Sinatra tribute at Barbara Morrison's club for Jazz and Blues Month. That performance launched him to perform in several other jazz clubs throughout LA as well as at the Disneyland Resort. Within a couple of years, his band expanded from a 5-piece to a 12-piece band.

In 2019, Carlsen met Patrick Tully, the arranger for The Chainsmokers and a very successful pianist. Together they recorded six jazz songs and one original song over the past few months during the pandemic shutdown. This October, Carlsen is excited to introduce his debut single, "What'll I Do," to the world. He says, "It's 100 years after the Jazz Age began, and I am playing a small part in continuing to breathe life into this sensual, complex, and romantic music. I would not be able to do this if not for the people who still love this music like I do. So, I thank them for giving me the joy to entertain them."

