L7 'Smell the Magic' 30th Anniversary Edition Out Friday

Listen to "Fast and Frightening" below!

On Friday, September 18th, Sub Pop will release L7's Smell the Magic: 30th Anniversary Edition, the classic second album from these rock and roll grunge pioneers.

This 30th-anniversary edition includes all 9 songs from the seminal record, remastered and together on vinyl for the first time ever! A multitude of rock music scenes populated the expanse of Los Angeles in 1989: hardcore punk, industrial goth, roots rock, and Sunset Strip hair metal, to name a few. L7 fit into none of them, creating their own unique blend of punk and hard, hooky rock loaded with humor and cultural commentary. Originally released in 1990, Smell the Magic is a landmark of '90s feminist rock.

Earlier this month, L7's singer and guitarist Donita Sparks recorded brand new vocals for a feisty performance of "Fast and Frightening" as part of KCRW's Summer Series, 2020. The video stars Donita Sparks and the Lucha VaVOOM dancers who are seen shimmying on the streets of Los Angeles during a pandemic and pandemonium ensues!

Additionally, Sparks sat for an interview with Lyndsey Parker for Sirius XM's Volume West show, which airs tomorrow, Friday, September 18th at 5pmPT.

Smell the Magic: 30th Anniversary Edition is now available for purchase from Sub Pop . LP purchased through megamart.subpop.com and select retailers in North America will receive the limited Loser edition on clear with high melt orange, blue, and gray vinyl. Meanwhile pre-orders through select retailers in the UK and Europe will receive the Loser edition on neon orange vinyl.

Watch the video for "Fast and Frightening" here:

